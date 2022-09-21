ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqkt.com

Loudonville to seek loan, rather than grant, for infrastructure project

Village council members in Loudonville have voted to use a no-interest loan through the Ohio Public Works Commission to fund a portion of the $730,000 infrastructure project in the area of North Adams and East Haskell streets. According to Loudonville’s finance committee, the village should increase its chances of receiving the funding by taking the zero percent loan rather than trying for a larger grant. The project would include the installation of new waterlines, as well as storm drainage improvements.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
nypressnews.com

Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says

Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
MASSILLON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Orrville, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster to clean up former auto repair shop site

The city of Wooster is moving forward with its plans to clean up the site of a former auto repair shop. The property, which is located downtown, in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, reportedly has contaminated soil and groundwater. According to the city, the cost of leveling the site, along with cleaning the groundwater, excavating the soil and repairing its streetscape will be north of $900,000. However, a grant that the city will apply for could potentially cover nearly 85 percent of that.
WOOSTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
barbertonherald.com

Mum Fest in a Magic City

Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
BARBERTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

2 Story home, 1974 Corvette, 2008 Ford F-150, and misc.

Very Clean Two-Story Brick Home – 1,800+ Sq. Ft. Corner Lot – Two-Car Garage – Real Estate Sells. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 2455 Ridgewood Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Take State St. (Rt. 62) west of Union Ave. .4 miles to Ridgewood Ave. and south .4 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
ALLIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy