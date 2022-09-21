Read full article on original website
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
wqkt.com
Loudonville to seek loan, rather than grant, for infrastructure project
Village council members in Loudonville have voted to use a no-interest loan through the Ohio Public Works Commission to fund a portion of the $730,000 infrastructure project in the area of North Adams and East Haskell streets. According to Loudonville’s finance committee, the village should increase its chances of receiving the funding by taking the zero percent loan rather than trying for a larger grant. The project would include the installation of new waterlines, as well as storm drainage improvements.
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
Broadview Heights expected to approve TIF for 54 acres off Ohio 82 near I-77
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – City Council will likely approve a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for 54 acres of land the city and other entities own near the end of Treeworth Boulevard, just west of Interstate 77. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
wqkt.com
Wooster to clean up former auto repair shop site
The city of Wooster is moving forward with its plans to clean up the site of a former auto repair shop. The property, which is located downtown, in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, reportedly has contaminated soil and groundwater. According to the city, the cost of leveling the site, along with cleaning the groundwater, excavating the soil and repairing its streetscape will be north of $900,000. However, a grant that the city will apply for could potentially cover nearly 85 percent of that.
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Power surge causes multiple water main breaks in Parma
Water main breaks bubbled up across Parma Wednesday. At least four water main breaks happened just after 11 a.m. because of a power surge, according to Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
barbertonherald.com
Mum Fest in a Magic City
Originally printed in the Sept. 23, 2010 Barberton Herald by the late. Steve Kelleher of the Barberton Historical Society. The Mum Fest represents the best of the best of Barberton. For one thing, it is a massive community effort that takes coordination and cooperation. I think that what makes the...
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
cleveland19.com
Business owners voice concerns about panhandlers using children as ‘props’ in Woodmere
WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Kurkland, owner Corky & Lenny’s Restaurant & Deli, in Woodmere. says, enough is enough. She says for months, she’s watched panhandlers line Chagrin Boulevard and lately it’s gotten worse. “Clearly they’re just doing that, having their children involved in order to get...
‘Masterpiece’: Photos of Lakewood home sold for $7M
An "architectural masterpiece" along Edgewater Drive recently sold for $7 million. The home at 13476 Edgewater sits on 2 1/2 acres and "boasts breathtaking views of Lake Erie," along with "exquisite" landscaping, said the selling firm Chestnut Hill Realty Inc.
Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
Farm and Dairy
2 Story home, 1974 Corvette, 2008 Ford F-150, and misc.
Very Clean Two-Story Brick Home – 1,800+ Sq. Ft. Corner Lot – Two-Car Garage – Real Estate Sells. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 2455 Ridgewood Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601. Directions: Take State St. (Rt. 62) west of Union Ave. .4 miles to Ridgewood Ave. and south .4 miles to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
License plate reader alerts police to car with stolen plates: Solon Police Blotter
At 1:35 p.m. Sept. 15, police were alerted by an automatic license plate reader that a car with a stolen license plate was passing through. An officer located the car stopped at a pump at the Circle K gas station, 29605 Aurora Road. Police detained the man by the car,...
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
