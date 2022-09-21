Read full article on original website
wqkt.com
Orrville seeking grant to pay for road repairs
In Orrville, city council members have agreed to apply for a state grant that would help pay for some needed road repairs. The $1 million grant, administered through the Ohio Public Works Commission, would be used to purchase asphalt and concrete. If the city’s safety service department’s request for the money is granted, the repair project will focus on three main areas around Ella, High and Market streets.
Broadview Heights expected to approve TIF for 54 acres off Ohio 82 near I-77
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – City Council will likely approve a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for 54 acres of land the city and other entities own near the end of Treeworth Boulevard, just west of Interstate 77. The TIF would mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to...
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
crawfordcountynow.com
Landlords left sinking in water bills
BUCYRUS—The absence of councilman Kevin Myers from Thursday’s city council committee meetings left more questions than answers for landlords dealing with unpaid water bills. An Ohio law allows municipalities to attach unpaid water bills to the property owner’s real estate taxes. Bucyrus landlord Garry Harris returned to...
richlandsource.com
RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Sheriff's Office will place license plate reader cameras at five locations, according to Maj. Joe Masi. The cameras are funded through a state grant and will be placed at "main thoroughfares" in the county, utilizing the same technology being used by the Mansfield Police Department.
wtuz.com
Records Shattered Again at Tuscarawas County Fair
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Junior Fair Market Sales at the Tuscarawas County Fair blew their previous record away again. Overall, $1,337,963 of sales were made, beating last year’s record of over $1.26 million. In all 287 hogs, 89 steers, and 32 lambs were sold. For the Market...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
crawfordcountynow.com
Northmor Board of Education sued for wrongful termination, harassment
GALION—Jamie Christo, a long-time Assistant Coach and Custodian with Northmor Local Schools, has filed a lawsuit against the Northmor Board of Education. Christo has been a custodian with the district since 2016 but has been a volunteer and contracted Assistant Coach since 1997. Christo was suspended with pay on...
wqkt.com
Wooster to clean up former auto repair shop site
The city of Wooster is moving forward with its plans to clean up the site of a former auto repair shop. The property, which is located downtown, in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, reportedly has contaminated soil and groundwater. According to the city, the cost of leveling the site, along with cleaning the groundwater, excavating the soil and repairing its streetscape will be north of $900,000. However, a grant that the city will apply for could potentially cover nearly 85 percent of that.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
Morning Journal
Lorain: ‘The Eagles have Landed’ aerie and auxiliary returning downtown
The Eagles, once again, will land Oct. 1 in downtown Lorain, after more than 40 years since the original chapter’s closing in the 1980s. Eagles Chapter 343 lodge first opened its doors in 1918 on 575 Broadway in downtown Lorain, and has garnered quite a history. “The building is...
Galion Inquirer
Crawford Co. mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales online only
CRAWFORD COUNTY- Beginning in October of this year, ALL mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales will be online. Sales will remain on Fridays at 11:00 a.m. and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. This is based on mandates by the...
wqkt.com
Cody Austin sworn in as newest member of Wooster BOE
The newest member of the Wooster City School District’s board of education has officially joined his new colleagues. Cody Austin was sworn in during the board’s regular meeting earlier this week. Austin replaces former board member Mike Knapic, who resigned from his seat late last month. Austin will fill out the remainder of Knapic’s term, which runs through the end of 2023. He’ll also take over all of Knapic’s committee assignments.
wktn.com
Ashland Man Dies After Crash on SR 31 in Union County
A fatal accident occurred this past Tuesday in Union County. According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck and semi collided on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. The driver of the pickup, identified as 60 year old Michael Wright, of...
cleveland19.com
Lorain to honor city’s first Black police officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A city street will now be renamed in honor of the city’s first Black police officer who died in 2011. Lorain City Council members voted unanimously earlier this week to name East 23rd Street after Officer David Wrice. Officer Wrice lived on E. 23rd Street,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Legal Notice from Grayling Anesthesia Associates PC
Grayling Anesthesia Associates PC, an anesthesia provider (“Provider”) to a local healthcare facility, is providing notice of a July 15, 2022 data security incident impacting its Management Company that may have resulted in the compromise of protected health information for the Provider’s patients. Information stored in the Management Company’s system could include some combination of patient names, addresses, health insurance policy number, Social Security numbers, payment information, and health information such as treatment and diagnosis. Additional security controls were implemented to secure the system and protect patient information. Patients should monitor credit reports and financial statements for suspicious activity. Call (833) 764-2864 Monday – Friday from 9am – 9pm Eastern Time for questions.
Avon man part of marijuana business that swindled investors out of $14 million, SEC says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Avon man is one of two people accused of running a marijuana business that swindled investors out of some $14 million, according to a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pure Organic Entities’ chief operating officer, Sean K. Williams of Avon, and the...
richlandsource.com
Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.
