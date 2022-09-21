Read full article on original website
Related
komando.com
Antivirus warning: What to do if you see this warning from McAfee
Have you ever received a scary email regarding a product or program you don’t use? That’s what phishing is all about. Scammers send messages to countless inboxes, hoping someone will bite. A recent scam involved people getting fake Norton 360 Deluxe software messages informing them that they were...
Beyond security software: say hello to the first ExpressVPN router
One of the best VPN services around, ExpressVPN has just launched its first hardware product. Combining the security and simplicity of its premium software into a speedy built-in VPN router, ExpressVPN Aircove seeks to reinvent how digital home protection should be done. Available for US customers only presently, Aircove is...
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
komando.com
A hacker’s secret weapon: Your reused passwords – Why now is the time to stop this bad practice
How many sites and services do you keep accounts with? Between shopping, banking, apps, work and social media, do you have 20 accounts? Or perhaps more than 100? Tap or click here for 10 tips to secure your accounts with strong passwords. We hope you’re not using the same password...
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
4 vital steps to protect your online accounts from hackers and scammers
You can never be too safe from cybercriminals, and you need all the help you can get to avoid becoming another victim among countless others. Run a small business? You’re even more exposed to cybercrime. Imagine your hard work being held at ransom by a hacker or your data falling into the hands of the competition. Tap or click here for three security steps every small business needs to take right now.
A Former Hacker’s 10 Tips on Staying Safe Online
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. Ngô Minh Hiếu was once a fearsome hacker who spent 7 1/2 years incarcerated in the U.S. for running an online store that sold the personal information of about 200 million Americans. Since leaving prison, Hiếu has become a so-called white hat hacker, attempting to protect the world from the sorts of cybercriminals he once was.
makeuseof.com
Hackers Take Over Microsoft Exchange Servers with OAuth Apps
Multiple cloud tenants hosting Microsoft Exchange servers have been compromised by malicious actors using OAuth apps to spread spam. On September 23, 2022, it was stated in a Microsoft Security blog post that the attacker "threat actor launched credential stuffing attacks against high-risk accounts that didn’t have multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled and leveraged the unsecured administrator accounts to gain initial access".
Best Google Pixel 6a deals in September 2022
Google Pixel 6a deals are now live with select carriers offering the budget phone for free. Here are the week's best deals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
Windows Update Service Missing? Here’s 5 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft provides fixes for a lot of bugs as well as upgrades their software through Windows Update. Thus, your PC is bound to find trouble if it is not working. The Windows Update Service or wuauserv handles the Windows update feature for the detection and provision of required updates to the computer. So, the Windows updates will not work and show Error Encountered while checking for updates if this service goes missing.
thebossmagazine.com
How to Stay Safe and Private on the Internet
In times like these, where privacy and anonymity on the internet are pretty much non-existent,. VPN sales are breaking records left and right. A VPN allows you to browse the internet completely privately and anonymously. Even for the internet provider, getting a grip on your data is hard when using a VPN. If you are someone who values privacy and anonymity, not having a VPN doesn’t make sense. Also, using tools like privacy browsers can help you a lot in the war of data selling and cookie tracking.
Uber hack challenges popular login security practices
Cybercriminals' aggressive targeting of smartphones is weakening the crux of many organizations' security procedures: text-based, multifactor authentication (MFA). The big picture: Experts have long warned that authentication protocols that rely only on sending a code to someone's phone to confirm their identity are easily manipulated. Driving the news: Uber said...
CNET
You Lost Your Wi-Fi Password, but It's OK. Your Computer's Got Your Back
You almost never think of your Wi-Fi password after setting up your devices. A friend comes over, asks you for the network password and you stumble to remember -- what was it again? Is it this number on the back of my router?. Even if you don't have the password...
TechSpot
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 22H2 update with new Start menu, gaming, and security features
In a nutshell: Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, also known as the 22H2 update, in over 190 countries. It introduces several upgrades and new features to the company's most recent operating system, including an updated Start menu, better search, and a revamped File Explorer. Microsoft is also adding improved security and gaming-focused tools to the OS.
knowtechie.com
How to download the Windows 11 2022 Update
Microsoft has released the first major update to Windows 11. Named the Windows 11 2022 Update, it’s on the way to all computers running Windows 11 and Windows 10. The update brings a whole bunch of new features and tools to the Windows operating system. So, how do you get the new update?
The Windows Club
How to download and install Google USB Driver in Windows 11/10
If you want to perform an Android Debug Bridge (ADB) debugging with Google devices, the Google USB Driver is required for Windows. For all other devices, Windows drivers are provided by the respective hardware manufacturer. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to download and install Google USB Driver on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer.
Digital Trends
The Windows 11 2022 update is what we should have seen from the start
Windows 11 is getting its first major update since it launched last year, and it brings a lot of new features. From tabs and Task Manager to a built-in video editor, Windows 11 is starting to take shape; it just took us a year to get here. If you don’t...
Comments / 0