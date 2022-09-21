Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
protocol.com
A failed bank for former slaves should give crypto hucksters caution
In highlighting risks posed by crypto, the Biden administration drew particular attention to how the hype around digital currency could hurt underserved and minority communities. The Treasury Department underlined that warning by citing a tragedy that happened nearly 150 years ago: the 1874 collapse of Freedman’s Savings Bank, which was...
forkast.news
US Treasury seeks public opinion on digital asset risks
The U.S. Department of Treasury is seeking public opinion on the “responsible development of digital assets” and has requested comments from the general public on national security and illicit financing risks posed by digital assets. Fast facts. Comments can be submitted until Nov. 3 through the Federal eRulemaking...
kitco.com
Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin, crypto tokens are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'
(Kitco News) Jamie Dimon's opinion on cryptocurrencies is set in stone, with JPMorgan Chase CEO describing Bitcoin and other crypto tokens as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." "I'm a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency, like Bitcoin," Dimon said during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. "They are decentralized Ponzi schemes, and the notion that it's good for anybody is unbelievable."
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Proposes Restructuring Plan
Most shareholders will get wiped out as part of the reorganization. Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX has released a restructuring plan more than a month after filing for the same at a Seychelles court. It was one of the several firms to have gone into restructuring following the crypto crash earlier this year.
Federal agencies release reports on creating a digital dollar
WASHINGTON — Federal agencies issued nine reports on Friday for developing a central bank digital currency, also known as the digital dollar. The move follows President Joe Biden’s March executive order that urged the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Rejects Proprietary Trading and Crypto ‘Market Maker’ Allegations
Coinbase vociferously denies that it engages in proprietary trading—but asserts that some of its competitors do. A Wall Street Journal report published Thursday alleges that Coinbase hired traders to use the company’s own funds to make trades and stake crypto with the goal of making a profit. According to the report, $100 million of Coinbase funds was used in a test trade that an undisclosed number of unnamed Coinbase employees reportedly called “proprietary.”
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Sued Again for $350 Million Over Patented Crypto Transfer Technology
Coinbase allegedly uses technology patented by another software company across many of its products. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – has been slapped with another multi-million dollar lawsuit. The company has been accused of patent infringement through several of its services, over which...
CoinDesk
US Stablecoin Bill Negotiations Wrestled Over Digital Dollar Approval: Source
Democrats pushed for a provision directing the U.S. Federal Reserve to move forward on a digital dollar, but the negotiations concluded with a new directive for another Fed study in this year’s legislative effort to regulate stablecoins, according to a person familiar with the talks. A draft of the...
NEWSBTC
U.S. House Legislation Looks To Place Two-Year Ban On UST-Like Stablecoins
The decline of Terra Luna and it’s UST (and correlating LUNA) token earlier this year brought along plenty of fanfare. It’s full damage and implications, however, have clearly yet to be established; a new draft of a U.S. House bill is proposing a two-year ban on stablecoins similar to Terra’s UST stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Seeking $1 Billion Financing to Raise Valuation to $32 Billion, Reports
Reports have emerged that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks to raise $1Bn and use it to further expand its domains. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks with several investors, seeking to raise $1 billion, increasing the company’s valuation to nearly $32 billion. According to a...
