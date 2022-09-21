ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

protocol.com

A failed bank for former slaves should give crypto hucksters caution

In highlighting risks posed by crypto, the Biden administration drew particular attention to how the hype around digital currency could hurt underserved and minority communities. The Treasury Department underlined that warning by citing a tragedy that happened nearly 150 years ago: the 1874 collapse of Freedman’s Savings Bank, which was...
forkast.news

US Treasury seeks public opinion on digital asset risks

The U.S. Department of Treasury is seeking public opinion on the “responsible development of digital assets” and has requested comments from the general public on national security and illicit financing risks posed by digital assets. Fast facts. Comments can be submitted until Nov. 3 through the Federal eRulemaking...
kitco.com

Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin, crypto tokens are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

(Kitco News) Jamie Dimon's opinion on cryptocurrencies is set in stone, with JPMorgan Chase CEO describing Bitcoin and other crypto tokens as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." "I'm a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency, like Bitcoin," Dimon said during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. "They are decentralized Ponzi schemes, and the notion that it's good for anybody is unbelievable."
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Proposes Restructuring Plan

Most shareholders will get wiped out as part of the reorganization. Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX has released a restructuring plan more than a month after filing for the same at a Seychelles court. It was one of the several firms to have gone into restructuring following the crypto crash earlier this year.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Rejects Proprietary Trading and Crypto ‘Market Maker’ Allegations

Coinbase vociferously denies that it engages in proprietary trading—but asserts that some of its competitors do. A Wall Street Journal report published Thursday alleges that Coinbase hired traders to use the company’s own funds to make trades and stake crypto with the goal of making a profit. According to the report, $100 million of Coinbase funds was used in a test trade that an undisclosed number of unnamed Coinbase employees reportedly called “proprietary.”
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Sued Again for $350 Million Over Patented Crypto Transfer Technology

Coinbase allegedly uses technology patented by another software company across many of its products. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – has been slapped with another multi-million dollar lawsuit. The company has been accused of patent infringement through several of its services, over which...
cryptopotato.com

FTX Seeking $1 Billion Financing to Raise Valuation to $32 Billion, Reports

Reports have emerged that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks to raise $1Bn and use it to further expand its domains. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks with several investors, seeking to raise $1 billion, increasing the company’s valuation to nearly $32 billion. According to a...
