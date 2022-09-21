Read full article on original website
msu.edu
Environment links to cancer focus of new Michigan study
LANSING – A new University of Michigan study aims to understand how environmental exposures in Michigan contribute to cancer. The Michigan Cancer and Research on the Environment Study, or MI-CARES, is largely motivated by Michigan’s history of toxic environmental exposures and environmental injustice, said Sara Snyder, the project director.
msu.edu
Call for Applications: Hiram E. Fitzgerald Engaged Scholar Fellowship
Applications are now open for the Hiram E. Fitzgerald Engaged Scholar Fellowship. MSU graduate students in any field of study who are engaged in practice and/or research that has to do with adverse childhood experiences, whether or not their work is focused on children, may apply (the applicant's work does not have to be on young children or parents of young children exclusively – it can extend to populations of any age as long as it is connected to the impacts of adversity in childhood). The fellowship aims to support students who are practitioners and/or researchers who will use the funding to learn more about a subject that will make them more effective in the area of preventing or addressing the impact of adversity in childhood.
msu.edu
Dean's Update
Big week. Big alumni week. Today, I had the remarkable pleasure to join about 70 alumni for an in-person Dean’s Town Hall. I had so much fun with the alumni on the panel, in the room, and our friends online. That said, I am not ready to be a TV host.
msu.edu
Driving a greener future: Electric vehicle fleet arrives on MSU’s campus
Kicking off National Drive Electric Week, Michigan State University, in partnership with Consumers Energy, is showcasing a fleet of 40 new electric vehicles and an upgraded campus charging infrastructure. This week is a nationwide campaign of events that raise awareness of the many benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles. MSU’s...
msu.edu
Student view: Powwow of Love celebrates Native American heritage
Stevie Quijas (he/they) is a third-year student studying social relations and policy in James Madison College. Quijas serves on the executive board for the North American Indigenous Student Organization at MSU. He is interested in pursuing a career in tribal and environmental law. As I stepped onto campus for the...
