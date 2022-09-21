Read full article on original website
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
ucbjournal.com
Farewell for now…
A little over four years ago, I was entrusted with leading the creation of future content for the UCBJ. Before I got my first byline, I was an enthusiastic reader who had thoroughly enjoyed the UCBJ since its launch. Taking the role as editor was a big task, but I was up to the challenge.
Tullahoma Invites the public to National Night Out
The Tullahoma Police Department invites you to their National Night Out to celebrate First Responders, Community Partners, and Residents working together to make Tullahoma safer. National Night Out promotes community partnerships to make safer neighborhoods and more caring places to live. The overall goal of Tullahoma Police to enhance the...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Schools Proud Of Student For Reporting Potential Threat
A note with threatening language found under a seat at Upperman High School Thursday deemed a non-event after an internal investigation. Putnam Schools Communication Supervisor Hannah Davis said once found, it was immediately brought to a teacher and reported to the administration and the school’s school resource officer. “The...
41A Music Festival is Saturday in Tullahoma
The 41A Music Festival sponsored by the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club will be held this Saturday (Sept. 24) at Grider Stadium in Tullahoma beginning at 2 PM. Weather is expected to be fantastic with a high in the low 80’s and a partly sunny ski. The 41A Music Festival...
ucbjournal.com
Village Pharmacy celebrates grand opening
COOKEVILLE – Village Pharmacy recently celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce. Village Pharmacy is a new pharmacy dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our community, one patient at a time. It offers delivery services, local products and great prices on your pharmaceutical needs.
CCCHS Volleyball Wins Again
Coffee County hosted Warren County in volleyball action on Thursday in Manchester. The Lady Raiders powered past the Lady Pioneers in 4 sets, 3-1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-9. Kurry Neel was outstanding with 12 kills and Madison Pruitt helped her teammates with 20 assists. A celebration took place on...
Great Night for Coffee County Football on Alumni Night and Homecoming
As Coffee County continues to celebrate 100 years football, the 2022 team shredded the Spring Hill defense on Friday night. It was an impressive 42-7 mercy-rule Homecoming and Alumni Night win. Konor Heaton, who was named the Rooster 101.5 Player of the Game scored 4 touchdowns with his first coming...
Old Timers Day Starts with Bingo on Sept. 30 and Activities All Day Saturday Oct. 1
Food and craft vendors all day, Free Petting Zoo, Free Kids games, Free Cake walk, Free Ice Cream eating contest, Free Digital Scavenger hunt, Free pumpkin bounce house and the 1st ever Duck Hunt presented by 93.9 The Duck. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and...
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny announces Temporary New County Attorney
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has chosen long time Coffee County resident and attorney, Ed North as the temporary part time Coffee County Attorney, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Robert ‘Bob” Huskey announced his retirement to the full County Commission meeting on September 13, 2022. Bob Huskey has honorably performed nearly two decades of service to the citizens of Coffee County in addition to his private practice and an illustrious career as a JAG officer in the United States Army.
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Coffee County gets past Tullahoma in Volleyball
Coffee County picked up a four set (3-1) win over Tullahoma in volleyball play on Wednesday night at the Joe Frank Patch gymnasium. The Lady Raiders (14-10 overall) won set one 27-25, 25-14 in set two with Lady Cats winning set three 25-19 and Coffee County getting the fourth set 25-20.
newstalk941.com
CRMC Finance Committee Tables Software Decision For Budget Reasons
Citing concerns about the hospital’s current budget issues, the Cookeville Regional Financial Committee tabled a $300,000 expenditure Tuesday night for employee software. The software would allow department heads access to employee profiles and organizational charts. At the same time, leadership can share and request feedback, and work on individual goal management. Committee Chair Danny Rader said this is something the board should explore as a potential cost-cutting measure.
Illustration for hairstyles permitted under new sports rule sparks controversy
The illustrations were handed out to explain a new Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association rule for the 2022-2023 school year.
themoorecountynews.com
Whiskey Waffle opens on Lynchburg square
A new food truck will be parked on the square, serving up breakfast and sweets with a Lynchburg twist. Rebecca Cooper and her husband, Jacob, have started a new venture by the name of ‘Whiskey Waffle’. Parked at 33 Mechanic Street (just down from the stoplight), The Coopers have been hard at work perfecting recipes for locals and tourists alike. To start, they will be focusing on breakfast and dessert items, including cinnamon rolls, biscuits, cake pops, ice cream cups, banana pudding shots served in a hand poured chocolate cup, and of course, waffles. Waffles will be offered in a variety of flavors with your choice of toppings, including a whiskey syrup that has been concocted for those that want to try out the local goods. Breakfast sandwiches made with bacon, egg, cheese, and biscuit dough waffles and a chicken and waffle cup are just two options for breakfast on the go! A full menu will be released on their website on opening day. For the first two weeks, Whiskey Waffle will be open from 6:30 am until 4:30 pm every day but Wednesdays. Check out their menu and even place an order here!
WKRN
Backyard BBQ: Mystical garden in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Danielle Breezy visits the Hinske family in Columbia! Dan and Kim Hinske have an awesome backyard, with a beautiful patio area, wildlife figurine creatures in their mystical garden, and even a personal golf driving range!. Delicious barbeque, fresh fruits and more were on...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Working To Maintain Operations And Employees
Cookeville Regional doing everything in its power to continue its operations and deliver the best care possible in the face of rising healthcare costs. That according to CEO Paul Korth. Korth said rising costs are affecting hospitals nationwide. “We’ll be holding on some of our capital purchases that we were...
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
Firebirds Overpower Wildcats in Region Battle
The Pearl Cohn Firebirds scored touchdowns on their first six possessions to cruise past the Tullahoma Wildcats 45-0 Friday night in Nashville. Pearl Cohn took advantage of Wildcat miscues, cashing in turnover for points and short fields to set up scores to build a 35 point advantage in the first quarter. Tullahoma got a couple of stops in the second quarter to limit the Firebirds to just 10 more points before the break and then a running clock brought the second half which featured numerous backups on both sides to a quick end.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection in Bedford County
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Bedford County on Saturday, Sept. 24. Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.
