Lions DL coach Todd Wash explains the emergence of DT Isaiah Buggs
One of the key stats in the Lions Week 2 win over the Commanders was how effectively the Detroit defensive front bottled up the Washington ground game. Commanders RBs managed just 37 yards on 17 carries and had 10 runs that gained less than two yards. Lions defensive line coach...
With newly-minted player of the week award, Dolphins’ Tagovailoa prepares for test vs. Bills
After rewriting the franchise and NFL record books last weekend, what can Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa do for an encore performance?
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
Buffalo Bills rule out CB Dane Jackson, safety Micah Hyde, DTs Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver vs. Miami Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be without multiple defensive starters Sunday for the early AFC East battle at the Miami Dolphins, as cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Ed Oliver (ankle) have been ruled out. The Bills are...
Class of 2024 Defensive Lineman Recruit Set to Visit the Capstone
Class of 2024 defensive lineman prospect Malik Blocton will be visiting the Capstone this weekend and will be in attendance for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game. The three-star recruit will have a busy Saturday as he will also be in attendance for the Missouri vs. Auburn game in the morning.
Bills injury updates on S Micah Hyde, DL Ed Oliver
As the Bills head to South Florida for a noon matchup against a red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, they have seen a tough challenge get tougher. Buffalo released an injury update on its website today reporting that the team expects to be without four starters: two in the secondary, in safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson, and two defensive tackles, Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips. Jackson, Hyde, and Phillips all left Monday night’s game with injuries, while Oliver will miss his second straight contest.
Rams to sign Takkarist McKinley off Titans’ practice squad
Another Takkarist McKinley relocation is on tap. The veteran pass rusher, who had caught on with the Titans’ practice squad last week, is now L.A.-bound. The Rams will sign McKinley off that Tennessee taxi squad, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. This move will reunite McKinley with Raheem Morris, who formerly served as a Falcons assistant head coach and interim HC during McKinley’s time in Atlanta, and a return to Los Angeles. McKinley, 26, is a UCLA alum.
49ers place Trey Lance on IR, elevate Marlon Mack, sign QB Benkert and RB Coleman
The 49ers officially placed Trey Lance on the injured reserve Wednesday while announcing a flurry of other roster moves, including changes to quarterback and running back.
Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader
After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.
