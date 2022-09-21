ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

more955.com

SD prep football scores for Friday, Sept. 24, 2022

Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0. Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.
HIGH SCHOOL
kbhbradio.com

Thursday Night, September 22, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

UNDATED – Here is your Thursday Night, September 22, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Aberdeen Christian def. North Central Co-Op, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-12, 26-24, 25-16 Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 27-25 Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-22,...
EDUCATION
Sand Hills Express

High School Volleyball Scores 9/22

Broken Bow hosted Gibbon and Centura for a volleyball triangular Thursday night at the Indian gym. It marked the first time Broken Bow has played on their home floor this season. Broken defeated Gibbon in the opening match of the night winning in straight sets 25-8, 25-16. Halle McCaslin had 9 kills and Janae Martin had 3 to lead the Broken Bow attack. In match #2, Centura defeated Gibbon in straight sets 25-18, 25-10. Broken Bow faced Class C2 top five ranked Centura in the final match of the night. The match was filled with some crazy momentum swings. Broken Bow won the opening set 25-20. In set #2, Centura scored the opening 17 points of the set and cruised to a 25-5 set win to tie the match. Broken Bow would take the momentum back in the third set taking control midway through and winning 25-15 in the third. Halle McCaslin had 10 kills and Addison Ellis had 5 in the victory. It was just Centura’s 2nd loss of the season as Broken Bow improves its overall record to 8-6. Broken Bow and Centura will both be among the teams that will compete in the Adams Central Tournament on Saturday.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota High School Football Rankings Week 3

The latest Minnesota Associated Press High School Football rankings have familiar teams at the top in the seven classes. The biggest schools has Eden Prairie at the top with four South Suburban Conference schools in the top 8. Prior Lake #3, Lakeville South #5, Rosemount #6 and Shakopee #8. Mankato...
MINNESOTA STATE
jackfmfargo.com

Friday’s high school football schedule

(KFGO/KNFL) Here’s the weekend high school football schedule. In North Dakota Class 11AA, #5 Minot travels to #1 Davies in a Top 5 matchup. In Class A, unbeaten Fargo North travels across town to face old rival Fargo South. North Dakota 11AA/11A. Minot at Fargo Davies. Fargo North at...
FARGO, ND

