Broken Bow hosted Gibbon and Centura for a volleyball triangular Thursday night at the Indian gym. It marked the first time Broken Bow has played on their home floor this season. Broken defeated Gibbon in the opening match of the night winning in straight sets 25-8, 25-16. Halle McCaslin had 9 kills and Janae Martin had 3 to lead the Broken Bow attack. In match #2, Centura defeated Gibbon in straight sets 25-18, 25-10. Broken Bow faced Class C2 top five ranked Centura in the final match of the night. The match was filled with some crazy momentum swings. Broken Bow won the opening set 25-20. In set #2, Centura scored the opening 17 points of the set and cruised to a 25-5 set win to tie the match. Broken Bow would take the momentum back in the third set taking control midway through and winning 25-15 in the third. Halle McCaslin had 10 kills and Addison Ellis had 5 in the victory. It was just Centura’s 2nd loss of the season as Broken Bow improves its overall record to 8-6. Broken Bow and Centura will both be among the teams that will compete in the Adams Central Tournament on Saturday.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO