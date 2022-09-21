Read full article on original website
more955.com
SD prep football scores for Friday, Sept. 24, 2022
Elkton-Lake Benton 50, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 0. Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0. POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=. Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.
kbhbradio.com
Thursday Night, September 22, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard
UNDATED – Here is your Thursday Night, September 22, South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scoreboard:. Aberdeen Christian def. North Central Co-Op, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22 Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-12, 26-24, 25-16 Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 27-25 Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-22,...
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball Scores 9/22
Broken Bow hosted Gibbon and Centura for a volleyball triangular Thursday night at the Indian gym. It marked the first time Broken Bow has played on their home floor this season. Broken defeated Gibbon in the opening match of the night winning in straight sets 25-8, 25-16. Halle McCaslin had 9 kills and Janae Martin had 3 to lead the Broken Bow attack. In match #2, Centura defeated Gibbon in straight sets 25-18, 25-10. Broken Bow faced Class C2 top five ranked Centura in the final match of the night. The match was filled with some crazy momentum swings. Broken Bow won the opening set 25-20. In set #2, Centura scored the opening 17 points of the set and cruised to a 25-5 set win to tie the match. Broken Bow would take the momentum back in the third set taking control midway through and winning 25-15 in the third. Halle McCaslin had 10 kills and Addison Ellis had 5 in the victory. It was just Centura’s 2nd loss of the season as Broken Bow improves its overall record to 8-6. Broken Bow and Centura will both be among the teams that will compete in the Adams Central Tournament on Saturday.
High School Football Results September 23
(Rocori improves to 5-0 and will play at Hutchinson next Friday) (Sauk Rapids-Rice is 4-0 and will play at Bemidji next Friday)
Central golfer Payton Brust takes fourth at Watertown Invitational: Scoreboard
Pierre won the 13-team Watertown Invitational boys golf meet Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. The Governors finished with a team score of 298. Aberdeen Central was sixth with a 325, and Aberdeen Roncalli took ninth with a team score of 337. Jake Olson of Watertown was the medalist, shooting...
Minnesota High School Football Rankings Week 3
The latest Minnesota Associated Press High School Football rankings have familiar teams at the top in the seven classes. The biggest schools has Eden Prairie at the top with four South Suburban Conference schools in the top 8. Prior Lake #3, Lakeville South #5, Rosemount #6 and Shakopee #8. Mankato...
jackfmfargo.com
Friday’s high school football schedule
(KFGO/KNFL) Here’s the weekend high school football schedule. In North Dakota Class 11AA, #5 Minot travels to #1 Davies in a Top 5 matchup. In Class A, unbeaten Fargo North travels across town to face old rival Fargo South. North Dakota 11AA/11A. Minot at Fargo Davies. Fargo North at...
