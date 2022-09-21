Read full article on original website
America must act quickly to prevent a dementia care catastrophe. World Alzheimer's Day (WAD) is observed every year on September 21. It is held every year to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and dementia. The theme for the year is to raise awareness of "know dementia, know Alzheimer's" about the disease. World Alzheimer's Day was first observed in 2012. It is watched by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI), which is run by the Alzheimer's University.
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
No one likes nightmares, but having persistently bad dreams may also signal impending dementia, new British research suggests. In the study, people aged 35 to 64 who had bad dreams weekly were four times more likely to have cognitive decline over the following 10 years, and older people were twice as likely to develop dementia, said Dr. Abidemi Otaiku. He is a clinical fellow in neurology at the University of Birmingham's Centre for Human Brain Health, in the United Kingdom.
Her brain had all the signs of Alzheimer’s. She never got it. What can she teach us?. Scientists examine the curious case of a woman with genes for early-onset Alzheimer’s who never developed the disease. In an autopsied brain, they found a mutation in the APOE3 gene that could be the key to preventing early-onset forms of the disease.
Dementia may be lurking around the corner for middle-aged adults who regularly experience nightmares, a study suggests. Researchers say bad dreams become common in the years — and potentially even decades — before memory loss kicks in. The University of Birmingham team said their findings were 'important', and...
