No one likes nightmares, but having persistently bad dreams may also signal impending dementia, new British research suggests. In the study, people aged 35 to 64 who had bad dreams weekly were four times more likely to have cognitive decline over the following 10 years, and older people were twice as likely to develop dementia, said Dr. Abidemi Otaiku. He is a clinical fellow in neurology at the University of Birmingham's Centre for Human Brain Health, in the United Kingdom.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO