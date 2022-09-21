Firefighters battle house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews put out a house fire in west Tulsa Wednesday morning.

Sapulpa firefighters battled the fire near West 61st Street and South 33rd West Avenue near Sapulpa.

One side of the house collapsed. A nearby tree also caught fire.

Firefighters did not find anybody inside the house.

Sapulpa Fire Department Battalion Chief Darren Inbody said the house has caught fire in the past is reportedly vacant.

The house is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

