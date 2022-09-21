Holiday Decorations in Super Nintendo World, Guinness World Record-Holding Christmas Tree, and More Coming to ‘NO LIMIT! Christmas’ at Universal Studios Japan

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneydining.com
Disney World Hotels Are ON SALE NOW For Christmas Season
If you’re planning a Walt Disney World vacation this Christmas, I’ve got good news. If you’re not, I’ve got an excellent reason for you to start. Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms are discounted up to 20% for Disney+ subscribers! Best news? Christmas Day is INCLUDED (that is practically unheard of)! Check out the details of the promotion below:
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
disneydining.com
Tips from a Disney Insider: Are Refillable Resort Mugs Worth It?
If you have visited a Walt Disney World Resort, there is a good chance you have seen Guests clutching brightly colored Disney characters and resort-themed cups. No, you aren’t going crazy these mugs really are numerous. They are carried by Guests across the Resort and are even seen in Parks secured by carabiners to Park bags. These refillable Resort mugs cost $19.99 each and are available for purchase in quick-service eateries at Disney Resorts. Let’s dive into a discussion about these popular Disney souvenirs, cover frequently asked questions, and answer a pressing quandary…Are refillable Resort mugs worth it?
WDW News Today
Creepy & Cute ‘Hamikuma’ Merchandise Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Japan
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan, the adorably terrifying Hamikuma possessed teddy bear is in charge of the fear-stivities, and there’s a few items themed to him available at Rodeo Drive Souvenirs!
WDW News Today
Early Entry, Souvenir Cups, and Other Annual Passholder Perks Coming To Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
On Thursdays and select Sundays starting 10/2, special passholder perks will be available to enjoy at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park in Walt Disney World Resort. These perks include one complimentary towel rental per passholder, 45 minute early entry into the waterpark, and 3 new drinks available for purchase. In addition, for guests without waterpark access, they can receive a discount of up to $20.00 per person on their tickets, with a final price of $49.00 plus tax.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
Disney World Has a Villainous Answer for Universal Epic Universe
Universal Studios became a credible rival to Walt Disney (DIS) in the theme park space when it added Harry Potter to its parks. It wasn't simply that the Comcast CMCSA theme park added the top-tier intellectual property (IP) to its Islands of Adventure park, it was how it was done.
WDW News Today
Disney Releases First Teaser of EPCOT 40 Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has released a teaser of some of the new merchandise that will debut for the special occasion. Included in video were looks at a...
WDW News Today
Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Bucket Hat Available at Universal Studios Florida
Check out this reversible Halloween Horror Nights 2022 bucket hat we found at Universal Studios Store at CityWalk!. Halloween Horror Nights 2022 Bucket Hat — $34.00. This is a reversible hat, and on one side you can find a black Halloween Horror Nights 2022 patch against a solid orange hat with black stitching.
WDW News Today
New Latin Dance Show Premiering at Universal Orlando Resort This Weekend
Universal Orlando Resort Team Members just announced that a new dance show will debut in the New York area of Universal Studios Florida this Saturday. ¡Vamos! – Báilalo is a high-energy Latin Dance experience with a classic look and modern musical flair. Watch clips from the show in the Instagram post embedded above or here.
WDW News Today
Rover from Carousel of Progress Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Plush Now Available on Amazon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now is the time, the best time of your life! Well maybe not, but you can look forward to that great, big, beautiful tomorrow with a new Amazon-exclusive plush themed to Rover from the Carousel of Progress at Walt Disney World!
WDW News Today
‘Cat in the Hat’ Dr. Seuss Loungefly Wallet Available at Universal Studios Florida
Fans of “The Cat in the Hat” will love this new Dr. Seuss Loungefly wallet we found at Universal Studios Florida!. “Cat in the Hat” Dr. Suess Loungefly Wallet — $55.00. The wallet is white pleather, with black zippers and straps. It is patterned all over...
