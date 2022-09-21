ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Police: 83-year-old man carjacked in Pikesville

Baltimore County police said an 83-year-old man was carjacked Tuesday night in Pikesville. Officers said they were called to a gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road for a report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, police learned that an 83-year-old man was pulled out of his...
PIKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old man shot in East Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Police Department says a 60-year-old man was shot in his lower right leg early this morning in East Baltimore. Police said they responded to a shoot-spotter alert at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of McElderry Street. Later in the night, a victim suffering a gunshot wound...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody

BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m."I woke up to all this mayhem," a neighbor said."I left out of Cherry Hill at eight o clock this morning, and see them coming in and they are still here," another neighbor said.Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed. Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.A neighbor told WJZ the suspect had children with him."I just hope and pray that those babies make it out safe and I believe that's the only reason they haven't been in there yet, because of those babies," a neighbor said.WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street. Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Thieves stole ATM from liquor store in 30 seconds

BALTIMORE — Police are searching for thieves that made a quick getaway after stealing an ATM from a liquor store. Officers with the Baltimore Police Department were called to the scene of the theft on Saturday afternoon, WJZ reported. Investigators said they were called to a “reported larceny of an ATM” at Red Fish Liquors.
BALTIMORE, MD
popville.com

11:20pm Shooting in Petworth

A reader reported: “Around 11:20 about 12 shots at corner of Decatur and 8th. 5 cop cars, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up.”. From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2318 hours in the 900 block of Decatur Street NW. No Lookout”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says

A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

