Fugitive Wanted In Baltimore City Busted With Stolen Handgun, Ammunition: Police
Maryland State Police investigators say that they’ve apprehended a wanted man who was busted with a stolen 9mm handgun out of Washington, DC, and multiple rounds of ammunition in Baltimore City. Baltimore resident James David Thomas, a fugitive wanted by the City Police Department is facing multiple charges after...
WBAL Radio
Police: 83-year-old man carjacked in Pikesville
Baltimore County police said an 83-year-old man was carjacked Tuesday night in Pikesville. Officers said they were called to a gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road for a report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, police learned that an 83-year-old man was pulled out of his...
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old man shot in East Baltimore, police say
The Baltimore Police Department says a 60-year-old man was shot in his lower right leg early this morning in East Baltimore. Police said they responded to a shoot-spotter alert at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of McElderry Street. Later in the night, a victim suffering a gunshot wound...
Spit found on murder victim's face helps convict killer in Dundalk
It was three years ago Monday, when Melissa West was found shot multiple times outside her Dundalk home on Fairview Avenue.
Prince George's County Police Corporal Indicted, Suspended For Theft And Misconduct: Officials
A veteran police officer in Maryland has been suspended and indicted for alleged theft and misconduct offenses while he was in office. Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Travis Fowble, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty, dating back to 2018, his employer announced.
Charging documents describe viral arrest of teen in Woodlawn
It all started when Baltimore County Police were notified of a fight going on at a shopping center in the 6600 block of Security Boulevard.
BARCS reopens after attempted robbery of employee Wednesday
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter reopened Thursday after having to close Wednesday when one of their employees was almost robbed.
Woman's Body Found Under South Baltimore Train Tracks, Police Say
Homicide detectives in Baltimore have launched an investigation after a woman's dead body was found lying under railroad tracks in the southern part of the city, according to multiple reports. Officers on patrol near the 2100 block of Kloman Street in Westport at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21...
Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody
BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m."I woke up to all this mayhem," a neighbor said."I left out of Cherry Hill at eight o clock this morning, and see them coming in and they are still here," another neighbor said.Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed. Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.A neighbor told WJZ the suspect had children with him."I just hope and pray that those babies make it out safe and I believe that's the only reason they haven't been in there yet, because of those babies," a neighbor said.WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street. Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County homicide victim's body found in burned car in Baltimore City
Anne Arundel County police are investigating an abduction and homicide after a man was found dead in a burned car in Baltimore City. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction.
Attempted murder suspect arrested following hours long barricade in Cherry Hill
SWAT teams converged on a home in the 2900 block of Denham Circle South in Cherry Hill, where it's believed the suspect barricaded himself.
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police
Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
Police investigating after man was found dead on sidewalk in Essex
Baltimore County Police is investigating what led to one man's death early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Attempted Killer Arrested In Baltimore After Being Linked To August Shooting
A 30-year-old man is in custody after an attempted killing in Baltimore back in August, authorities say. Eric McCree was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as a suspect in the attempted murder that occurred around 1 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
Police: Thieves stole ATM from liquor store in 30 seconds
BALTIMORE — Police are searching for thieves that made a quick getaway after stealing an ATM from a liquor store. Officers with the Baltimore Police Department were called to the scene of the theft on Saturday afternoon, WJZ reported. Investigators said they were called to a “reported larceny of an ATM” at Red Fish Liquors.
WUSA
VIDEO: Shooting captured by Tesla in Silver Spring
Today a Montgomery County judge handed the gunman a tough sentence. Bruce Leshan explains how a Tesla helped police find the guy.
popville.com
11:20pm Shooting in Petworth
A reader reported: “Around 11:20 about 12 shots at corner of Decatur and 8th. 5 cop cars, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up.”. From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 2318 hours in the 900 block of Decatur Street NW. No Lookout”
Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says
A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
