foxbaltimore.com
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Two More Teens Shot Friday Night, This Time In The Newark-Area
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Friday at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday
Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify man abducted, found shot dead in trunk of burning car in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the identity of the man found dead inside the trunk of a burning car in northwest Baltimore. Investigators say 39-year-old Steven Gillus was found dead in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road. Anne Arundel County police said Gillus lived at The Preserve apartments in Hanover.
WBAL Radio
Police: 83-year-old man carjacked in Pikesville
Baltimore County police said an 83-year-old man was carjacked Tuesday night in Pikesville. Officers said they were called to a gas station at the intersection of Slade Avenue and Reisterstown Road for a report of a carjacking. Upon arrival, police learned that an 83-year-old man was pulled out of his...
foxbaltimore.com
60-year-old man shot in East Baltimore, police say
The Baltimore Police Department says a 60-year-old man was shot in his lower right leg early this morning in East Baltimore. Police said they responded to a shoot-spotter alert at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of McElderry Street. Later in the night, a victim suffering a gunshot wound...
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County
CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack
ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
Hours-long standoff in Cherry Hill ends as attempted murder suspect taken into custody
BALTIMORE -- A person wanted for attempted murder was taking into custody after an hours-long standoff in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.Police and SWAT team officers barricaded an apartment building Thursday in the 2900 Denham Circle South in South Baltimore.Officers responded before 10 a.m. Police confirmed the standoff ended around 12:30 p.m."I woke up to all this mayhem," a neighbor said."I left out of Cherry Hill at eight o clock this morning, and see them coming in and they are still here," another neighbor said.Shortly before noon, a loud bang was heard, sending the neighborhood into chaos. WJZ learned the sound was a flashbang being deployed. Not long after, police said a person wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody.A neighbor told WJZ the suspect had children with him."I just hope and pray that those babies make it out safe and I believe that's the only reason they haven't been in there yet, because of those babies," a neighbor said.WJZ's Chopper 13 over the scene captured over a dozen police vehicles in the area, and police tape cordoning off the street. Traffic appeared to be redirected from the area.
York shooting leaves one injured
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. The shooting reportedly occurred in the 600 block of E. Market Street in York. According to York County 911 Dispatch, one person was injured and has been transported to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify east Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the name of the person killed on Monday:. Terry Gordon was killed on September 19, 2022, in the 1600 block of North Wolfe Street. So far this year, there have been 254 homicides in the city of Baltimore, compared to 248...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police
Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
International Business Times
Abducted Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds Inside Trunk Of Burning Car
A 39-year-old man was found dead inside the trunk of a burning vehicle in Baltimore City, Maryland. The deceased was the same person connected to an assault and abduction call from Hanover that was placed hours before the grim discovery, police confirmed. The Anne Arundel County Police Department was contacted...
foxbaltimore.com
Help Baltimore County Police find missing 14 girl, last seen in Dundalk area
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's help to find 14-year-old Nevaeh Ortiz. Ortiz is 5’7 and weighs 100lbs. She was last seen on 09/23/22 in the Dundalk area wearing her brown hair in a ponytail. Police do not have a description of...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead in trunk of burned car in Baltimore was abducted from Md. apartment garage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was found dead inside a burned-out car in Baltimore late Wednesday was stabbed and abducted hours earlier from a parking garage near the Anne Arundel Mills mall, authorities said. Anne Arundel County police said officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the parking...
CBS News
Heavy police presence at barricade situation in Cherry Hill
BALTIMORE -- There is a heavy police presence Thursday morning for a barricade situation in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore, police said. The police presence is focused at an apartment building at the 2900 Denham Circle South, as of 10 a.m. SWAT team officers were called to the scene.
foxbaltimore.com
Saliva connects victim and killer in apparent road rage killing in Dundalk: prosecutors
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County jury convicted a man from Baltimore on first-degree murder charges in a shooting in Dundalk in 2019 that left a woman dead in front of her home, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office. 32-year-old Ricky Raheem Charles was convicted on...
wnav.com
Baltimore Cop Accused of Murdering his Son in Anne Arundel County Will be Tried by Judge
A 35-year-old police officer from Baltimore has chosen to have a judge hear his case as opposed to a jury trial. Eric Glenn Banks Jr is accused of killing his 15-year-old stepson Dasan Jones after the teen's body was found hidden in an upstairs loft at a Curtis Bay townhome in July 2021.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County homicide victim's body found in burned car in Baltimore City
Anne Arundel County police are investigating an abduction and homicide after a man was found dead in a burned car in Baltimore City. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a possible assault and abduction.
