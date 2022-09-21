ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Charity urges donor support to avert oil spill off Yemen

By SAMY MAGDY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

An international charity on Wednesday urged global donors to pay up on pledges to remove oil from a long-stranded and rusting supertanker off Yemen to avert an explosion or leak that could wreak environmental and economic disaster.

The call by Save the Children has come as the Netherlands, U.S. and Germany officially announced Wednesday “the successful funding of the emergency operation” to neutralize the threat from the FSO Safer oil tanker. The event, which also included the U.N. and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.N. told The Associated Press Monday it has finally reached a pledging goal to raise money to remove 1 million barrels of oil from the tanker, but it still has to persuade all donors to pay up on pledges for the first, $75 million phase of the operation.

No specific deadline has been announced for the start of the first phase, which will be conducted by a Dutch firm, according to David Gressly, the U.N. resident, and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

In a news briefing at the U.N., Gressly did say he was “confident” that by the end of September "there will be more than enough resources to do the initial round of contract required to go forward” with the operation.

Save the Children urged the international community to treat the tanker as “an international emergency.” It warned that turbulent winds and currents at sea in the winter are likely to “make the oil transfer operation more dangerous and increase the risk of the ship breaking up.”

It said a break-up of the tanker would unleash “disastrous humanitarian, environmental, and economic consequences.” It said the livelihoods of Yemen’s fishing communities could be instantly wiped out if the tanker leaks or explodes.

The tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in eastern Yemen.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, just 6 kilometers (about 4 miles) from where the Safer is moored, and the U.N. has been negotiating with the rebel group for years to try to get experts on the tanker to examine it.

Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding in March, authorizing a four-month emergency operation to eliminate the immediate threat by transferring oil on the Safer tanker to another vessel. In the longer term, the MOU calls for replacing the Safer tanker with another vessel capable of holding a similar quantity of oil within 18 months, which will cost $38 million, according to the U.N.

The AP reported in June 2020 that the vessel's maintenance is no longer possible because the damage to the ship is irreversible , as seawater had entered the engine compartment of the tanker, causing damage to the pipelines and increasing the risk of sinking.

The aging tanker is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks. It holds some four times the estimated amount of oil released in the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill that devastated the Alaskan coast.

Yemen’s brutal civil war started in 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try restore the internationally recognized government to power.

Both sides have been observing a U.N.-brokered nationwide cease-fire, which initially took effect in early April and was extended twice, the second time until early October. Both sides reported violations of the cease-fire but the truce has been the longest lull of fighting in Yemen’s war, now in its eighth year.

The U.N. and Western governments have been pressuring the two sides and their foreign backers, mainly Saudi Arabia and Iran, to extend the truce and to engage in talks to find a settlement to the conflict.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and over the years turned into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. More than 150,000 people have been killed, including over 14,500 civilians.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Oil Spill#Houthis#Oil Tanker#Charity#Save The Children#Fso Safer#U N#The U N General Assembly#The Associated Press#Dutch
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
The New Humanitarian

Iran’s crackdown, Syria’s cholera outbreak, and US jobs for refugees: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. ‘Modesty’ death sparks protests, crackdown in Iran. Iranians took to the streets, TikTok, and Twitter this week in an outburst of anti-government sentiment prompted by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the “morality police” in Tehran for wearing immodest clothing. Officials say Amini (whose Kurdish name was Zhina) died after suffering a heart attack in custody. Her family disputes this account, saying there’s evidence she was beaten by the officers who enforce the country’s laws on modesty, including the requirement that women cover their hair. In response, women have been burning their headscarves and cutting off their hair in public squares and online, and leading protesters in demonstrations that began in Iran’s Kurdish areas but have now spread across the country. The government has tried to quell the unrest by restricting access to the internet and cracking down with violence, reportedly killing at least 17 people (one rights group put the toll as high as 31) and injuring hundreds.
PALESTINE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
53K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy