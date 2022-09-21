Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the depression strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week
Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and tracks toward Florida
The ninth named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed across the central Caribbean Sea, and forecasts show Florida may soon be impacted by its first major hurricane since 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression
MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona's center is approaching Guadeloupe and tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropics busy with 2 named storms, 3 tropical disturbances
Forecasters are watching three tropical systems in the Atlantic Wednesday, including a disturbance that has the potential to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico by next week. A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is growing more organized and could become a tropical depression within the next two or three days, according to a Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to move over the southern Windward Islands on Wednesday and into the central Caribbean Sea later this week, forecasters say.
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands
MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
Forecasters eye tropical system now in the Caribbean Sea
Hurricane season is at its peak with two named storms and three tropical systems Atlantic — including a system that forecast models continue to show is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave now in the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing showers and thunderstorms, and winds ahead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Ocean, could strengthen into a tropical storm
A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm. Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.
Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean while Fiona tracks towards Canada
Hurricane Fiona, a large hurricane churning in the Atlantic ocean, is heading towards Canada and officials are warning about a historic weather event.
Tropical Depression Nine path: Track the storm as it heads to Florida
A tropical depression formed early Friday in the central Caribbean Sea and is set to take aim at South Florida as a hurricane as early as Wednesday, according to forecasters. Tropical Depression Nine formed at 5 a.m. on Friday. As of Friday afternoon, it has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was located about 290 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.
msn.com
Depression forms in Atlantic, and it’s forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fiona soon
A new tropical depression formed Wednesday morning east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic, and it’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona in the next 24 hours. The forecast shows it turning into the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season by Wednesday night or...
Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico and set to hit this weekend
Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is on a collision course with the eastern Caribbean.The cyclone is set to hit St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nearby islands by Friday night. It is then forecast to keep moving eastward, bringing tropical storm-force winds to Puerto Rico on Saturday.Up to eight inches of rain in parts of the island, combined with winds up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) could bring challenges for Puerto Rico — which faced serious devastation from Hurricane Maria almost five years ago exactly.A tropical...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
Comments / 0