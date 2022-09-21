ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Independent

New Tropical Depression Nine could hit Florida as Hurricane Hermine next week

Tropical Depression Nine has officially formed in the Caribbean and is on course to hit Florida as a hurricane next week.The storm is forecast to strengthen over the next few days into a tropical storm, at which point it would likely be named “Hermine”.The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) projects that the storm will swing north over the weekend and hit Jamaica on Sunday, Cuba on Monday and Florida by Tuesday. By the time it reaches the US, it could be a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds up to 109 miles per hour (175 kilometres per hour).Florida Governor Ron...
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up

Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems

Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Tampa Bay Times

Tropics busy with 2 named storms, 3 tropical disturbances

Forecasters are watching three tropical systems in the Atlantic Wednesday, including a disturbance that has the potential to make its way into the Gulf of Mexico by next week. A tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands is growing more organized and could become a tropical depression within the next two or three days, according to a Wednesday morning update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to move over the southern Windward Islands on Wednesday and into the central Caribbean Sea later this week, forecasters say.
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands

MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.  Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nine path: Track the storm as it heads to Florida

A tropical depression formed early Friday in the central Caribbean Sea and is set to take aim at South Florida as a hurricane as early as Wednesday, according to forecasters. Tropical Depression Nine formed at 5 a.m. on Friday. As of Friday afternoon, it has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was located about 290 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands.
The Independent

Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico and set to hit this weekend

Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is on a collision course with the eastern Caribbean.The cyclone is set to hit St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nearby islands by Friday night. It is then forecast to keep moving eastward, bringing tropical storm-force winds to Puerto Rico on Saturday.Up to eight inches of rain in parts of the island, combined with winds up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) could bring challenges for Puerto Rico — which faced serious devastation from Hurricane Maria almost five years ago exactly.A tropical...
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
