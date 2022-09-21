Read full article on original website
Wausau West Improves to 5-1 with Win over SPASH
Wausau W.est jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead and then stayed the course the rest of the way, collecting a 27-17 win over Stevens Point. SPASH took its only lead of the game on a 33 yard field goal by Cameron Saeger. The Warriors then fought right back with...
Wisconsin Rapids Gets Road Win at DCE, Moves into Second Place Tie in WVC
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and DCE began their WVC game in a tie for second place, but it was the Red RAiders that prevailed in a 28-21 victory. Rapids remains tied for second place with Wausau West, a 27-17 winner over SPASH. Everest took a 7-0 lead before Rapids with a...
Marshfield Tigers Football Retains Sole Possession of First with Win over Appleton West
Marshfield improved to 4-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 53-20 win over Appleton West Friday evening. Trevor Foemmel completed 9 of 13 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Foemmel had touchdown throws of 13 and 32 yards to Sam Meverden and a 16 yard pass to Luke LeMoine.
Stevens Point Roars Past Wisconsin Rapids
No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Corinne Sazama, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 – Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT def. Jenna Wentland, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-3 , 6-0 No. 3 – Addison Jandrain, STEVENS POINT def. Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-4 , 6-1 No. 4 – Lily Meeks, STEVENS POINT def. Julia Krueger, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-0 , 6-0.
Marshfield Volleyball sweeps Wausau West
Marshfield swept Wausau West in straight sets,25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
D.C. Everest Defeats Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North at Evergreen Invite
Everest extends their winning streak to 9 in a row after beating Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North at the Evergreen Invite. Everest is now 9-1 (3-0 in conference). Home vs. Chippewa Falls (9/16) Chippewa Falls 1. DCE 8. Goals/Assists. DCE Cheryee Lor (13') A: Nolan Alves. DCE Evan...
Smiley CC Meet Invitational Results: SPASH(1st), Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West results; Franzen(SPASH) Earns Medalist Honors
Smiley Cross Country Invitational Meet Results – Division 1(Large) 18 Isaac Mangrum 11 Eau Claire Memorial 17:52.70 18. 47 Charles Kissinger Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 19:25.10 45. 48 Aatman Parikh 11 Madison Memorial 46. Ryan Bintz 10 De Pere 19:29.00. Sam Kording 12 Eau Claire North 48. 51 Ayden Stainbrook...
Wisconsin Rapids Girls Tennis Nets Win over D.C. Everest
No. 1 – Nina Allen , D C EVEREST def. Corinne Sazama, Wisconsin Rapids, 7-5 , 6-3 , -; No. 2 – Kyra Loomans, D C EVEREST def. Jenna Wentland, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-1 , 6-3 , -; No. 3 – Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids def. Nya Harrington, D C EVEREST , 7-5 , 3-6 , 7-6 (4);
Newman Goes 2-1 at Tomahawk Volleyball Invite
The Newman Cardinals fell to Tomahawk and defeated Antigo and Prentice at the Tomahawk Volleyball Quad Friday evening.
D.C. Everest Defeats Wisconsin Rapids for 11th Straight Win, Takes Sole Possession of First Place in WVC Boys Soccer Race
D.C. Everest took sole possession of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Soccer race with its 11th straight win, a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Rapids took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Ben Weidman in the first half. Hezekiah Mletzko tied the game for DCE on a goal...
Mosinee Football Races Past Rhinelander, Remains Tied for GNC Lead at 4-0
Mosinee picked up its fourth straight win, downing Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Football 50-8. Mosinee—–14 20 16 0-50 Rhinelander- 0 0 0 8- 8 Mosinee-Kolton Cherek 37 pass from Keagan Jirschele (kick failed), 5:41. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 35 pass from Gavin Obremski (Obremski run), 0:08. 2nd Quarter. Mosinee-Jirschele...
Nekoosa Football Blanks Spencer/Columbus to Earn First Win of Season
The Nekoosa Papermakers picked up their first win of the 2022 season with a 36-0 whitewashing of Spencer/Columbus. Nekoosa outgained Spencer/Columbus 373 yards to 143 yards. Nekoosa scored on touchdown passes from Nash Krcmar to Brandon Wintiend(19 yards) and Jadan Hughes(9 and 42 yards) Jonathan Wenzel had a 7 yard...
Stratford Wins Fourth Straight, Remains Tied atop CWC-Large Standings
A top matchup in Week 6 featured Stratford and Wittenberg-Birnamwood squaring off in CWC-Large football, and in a low-scoring game, it was Stratford who picked up a 14-6 win. Stratford got on the board in the second quarter with a Koehler Kilty 11 yard run. W-B moved to within one,...
Owen-Withee Roars in Win over Gilman, Moves to 5-0 and Tied for CWC-East Lead
Owen-Withee picked up a statement win in 8-Player Football Friday evening, leading 22-0 at halftime enroute to a 30-14 win over top-ranked Gilman. The win moves O-W to 5-0, and 2-0 in the CWC-East, tied with Thorp for first place. Logan Amacher led O-W with 216 yards on 22 carries...
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis Drops Antigo, Moves to 8-2
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis competed in a dual match against Antigo for the first time this season. The Tigers defeated the Red Robins 10-8 and improved their season record to 8-2. Singles matches were strong for the Tigers, winning 7 out of 12 matches. Singles winners for the Tigers:
Colby Football Prevails in Low-Scoring Homecoming Win over Pittsville
The Colby Hornets prevailed on homecoming, collecting a 21-6 win over Pittsville. Colby had touchdowns from Mateo Lopez( 14 yd run), Tucker Meyer to Kaden Wiese(3 yards) and Caden Healy(8 yd run) Pittsville scored on a fourth quarter touchdown run by quarterback Jake Hardinger(8 yd run) Complete stats HERE. Colby...
Athens Football Flies Past Alma Center Lincoln in 8 Player Shootout; Kyler Ellenbecker tops 500 yards of Offense
The Athens Bluejays held a 52-30 halftime lead and proceeded to fly past Alma Center Lincoln in the second half, claiming a 74-36 victory. Kyler Ellenbecker had touchdown runs of 50, 27, 62 and 17 yards, and touchdown throws of 5, 15 and 24 yards for Athens. Ellenbecker’s record-breaking performance included 36 carries for 462 yards and 56 yards through the air on 5 of 8 throwing.
Marshfield Middle School Tennis Defeats St. Peter’s
Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis improved their record to 7-2 this afternoon with a team win against St. Peter’s (Pacelli) The Tigers had 17 athletes competed in 23 matches. When all matches were complete Marshfield defeated St. Peters 14-9. Dominating in our Doubles bracket was Lilly Griesbach & Audrey...
Thorp Football Shuts out Greenwood, Moves to 5-0
The Thorp Cardinals turned in a dominating performance Friday evening, shutting down Greenwood 65-0, moving to 5-0 and tied atop the 8-Player CWC-East standings for first place with Owen-Withee. Aiden Rosemeyer had two touchdown passes and rushed for a third touchdown. Logan Hanson rushed for 141 yards on 7 carries...
Tomahawk Volleyball Sweeps Mosinee, Ends Mosinee’s GNC Win Streak at 60
Tomahawk defeated Mosinee in Great Northern Conference volleyball, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 Mosinee's GNC win streak ends at 60.
