Medford, WI

onfocus.news

Wausau West Improves to 5-1 with Win over SPASH

Wausau W.est jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead and then stayed the course the rest of the way, collecting a 27-17 win over Stevens Point. SPASH took its only lead of the game on a 33 yard field goal by Cameron Saeger. The Warriors then fought right back with...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Stevens Point Roars Past Wisconsin Rapids

No. 1 – Tatum Thielman, STEVENS POINT def. Corinne Sazama, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 – Rylan Woytasik, STEVENS POINT def. Jenna Wentland, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-3 , 6-0 No. 3 – Addison Jandrain, STEVENS POINT def. Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-4 , 6-1 No. 4 – Lily Meeks, STEVENS POINT def. Julia Krueger, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-0 , 6-0.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Volleyball sweeps Wausau West

Marshfield swept Wausau West in straight sets,25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wisconsin Rapids Girls Tennis Nets Win over D.C. Everest

No. 1 – Nina Allen , D C EVEREST def. Corinne Sazama, Wisconsin Rapids, 7-5 , 6-3 , -; No. 2 – Kyra Loomans, D C EVEREST def. Jenna Wentland, Wisconsin Rapids, 6-1 , 6-3 , -; No. 3 – Hayley Jensen, Wisconsin Rapids def. Nya Harrington, D C EVEREST , 7-5 , 3-6 , 7-6 (4);
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Newman Goes 2-1 at Tomahawk Volleyball Invite

The Newman Cardinals fell to Tomahawk and defeated Antigo and Prentice at the Tomahawk Volleyball Quad Friday evening.
TOMAHAWK, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee Football Races Past Rhinelander, Remains Tied for GNC Lead at 4-0

Mosinee picked up its fourth straight win, downing Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Football 50-8. Mosinee—–14 20 16 0-50 Rhinelander- 0 0 0 8- 8 Mosinee-Kolton Cherek 37 pass from Keagan Jirschele (kick failed), 5:41. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 35 pass from Gavin Obremski (Obremski run), 0:08. 2nd Quarter. Mosinee-Jirschele...
MOSINEE, WI
onfocus.news

Nekoosa Football Blanks Spencer/Columbus to Earn First Win of Season

The Nekoosa Papermakers picked up their first win of the 2022 season with a 36-0 whitewashing of Spencer/Columbus. Nekoosa outgained Spencer/Columbus 373 yards to 143 yards. Nekoosa scored on touchdown passes from Nash Krcmar to Brandon Wintiend(19 yards) and Jadan Hughes(9 and 42 yards) Jonathan Wenzel had a 7 yard...
NEKOOSA, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Wins Fourth Straight, Remains Tied atop CWC-Large Standings

A top matchup in Week 6 featured Stratford and Wittenberg-Birnamwood squaring off in CWC-Large football, and in a low-scoring game, it was Stratford who picked up a 14-6 win. Stratford got on the board in the second quarter with a Koehler Kilty 11 yard run. W-B moved to within one,...
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis Drops Antigo, Moves to 8-2

Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis competed in a dual match against Antigo for the first time this season. The Tigers defeated the Red Robins 10-8 and improved their season record to 8-2. Singles matches were strong for the Tigers, winning 7 out of 12 matches. Singles winners for the Tigers:
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Colby Football Prevails in Low-Scoring Homecoming Win over Pittsville

The Colby Hornets prevailed on homecoming, collecting a 21-6 win over Pittsville. Colby had touchdowns from Mateo Lopez( 14 yd run), Tucker Meyer to Kaden Wiese(3 yards) and Caden Healy(8 yd run) Pittsville scored on a fourth quarter touchdown run by quarterback Jake Hardinger(8 yd run) Complete stats HERE. Colby...
PITTSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Athens Football Flies Past Alma Center Lincoln in 8 Player Shootout; Kyler Ellenbecker tops 500 yards of Offense

The Athens Bluejays held a 52-30 halftime lead and proceeded to fly past Alma Center Lincoln in the second half, claiming a 74-36 victory. Kyler Ellenbecker had touchdown runs of 50, 27, 62 and 17 yards, and touchdown throws of 5, 15 and 24 yards for Athens. Ellenbecker’s record-breaking performance included 36 carries for 462 yards and 56 yards through the air on 5 of 8 throwing.
ATHENS, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Middle School Tennis Defeats St. Peter’s

Marshfield Middle School Girls Tennis improved their record to 7-2 this afternoon with a team win against St. Peter’s (Pacelli) The Tigers had 17 athletes competed in 23 matches. When all matches were complete Marshfield defeated St. Peters 14-9. Dominating in our Doubles bracket was Lilly Griesbach & Audrey...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Thorp Football Shuts out Greenwood, Moves to 5-0

The Thorp Cardinals turned in a dominating performance Friday evening, shutting down Greenwood 65-0, moving to 5-0 and tied atop the 8-Player CWC-East standings for first place with Owen-Withee. Aiden Rosemeyer had two touchdown passes and rushed for a third touchdown. Logan Hanson rushed for 141 yards on 7 carries...
GREENWOOD, WI
onfocus.news

Tomahawk Volleyball Sweeps Mosinee, Ends Mosinee’s GNC Win Streak at 60

Tomahawk defeated Mosinee in Great Northern Conference volleyball, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 Mosinee's GNC win streak ends at 60.
MOSINEE, WI

