Greensburg Girls Soccer
The matchup between Greensburg and Franklin County started with one of Greensburg’s Seniors recognizing an influential faculty member that made a difference in her life. Senior Macey Smith honored Mr. Bryan Dixon. Smith stated, “You always inspired me to try my best and never give up, whether that was in the classroom, on the soccer field, or anywhere else… The way you care for all of your students is admirable and when I graduate college and start my career, I hope to have that same kindness and genuine nature that you have. Thank you for everything you taught me and helped me through the years. I wouldn’t have made it to this year without you.”
Batesville Homecoming Parade Route
Batesville, IN — The Batesville High School Homecoming Parade route map is below. The lineup for the parade begins on Columbus Avenue at 4:30 pm in front of Batesville Intermediate School. The parade will kick off at 5:00 pm.
Bernard H. Roelker
Bernard H. Roelker, age 87 of Morris and formerly of Cincinnati, died Monday, September 12, 2022 at The Waters of Batesville. Born June 22, 1935 in Cincinnati, he is the son of Ella (Nee: Schwing) and Frank Roekler. He married Carolyn Schlesing and worked 30 years for The Kroger Company as a produce clerk, retiring in 1990.
Vici Sue Hodge
Vici Sue Hodge, 67, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away, Monday September 19, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She was born December 8, 1954, in Columbus, OH, daughter of the late James Loper and Marjorie (Smith) Byers. She worked as a Computer Analyst, retiring after over 20 years of service. Vici loved...
Mary Lou Furlow
Mary Lou Furlow, 89, of Dillsboro, Indiana, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Mary was born November 14, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH, daughter of the late Claude Slayback and Julia (Kohus) Slayback. She loved to travel with her late husband, they were known to sometimes be gone from a month...
