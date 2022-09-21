ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
Jorge Vilda: Spain women's players call for coach to be sacked

Spain's football federation says 15 players have said they will resign from the women's national team unless head coach Jorge Vilda is sacked. The RFEF said the players claim his tenure is affecting their emotional state and health. However, the RFEF said it "is not going to allow the players...
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
Italy v England: Euro 2020 finalists meet looking to regain lost momentum

Date: Friday, 23 September Time: 19:45 BST Venue: San Siro, Milan Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app. England meet Italy here in Milan 439 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley that brought despair on the pitch accompanied by bitterness and recriminations off it and with both now seeking to regain lost momentum.
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
Spanish women's soccer in turmoil after player revolt

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Spanish soccer is in turmoil after 15 players on the women’s national team pulled out of the squad saying their coach has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and their health. Late Thursday, the federation announced that the 15...
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble

Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager

Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
