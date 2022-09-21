ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
We're on the eve of yet another food holiday, but unlike Bicarbonate of Soda Day or Noodle Ring Day (which are both real, actual things, according to National Day Calendar), this is one you'll definitely want to make sure to observe. Believe it or not, September 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day. Not to be confused with July's National Ice Cream Day, today's holiday specifically honors the edible vessel the frozen dessert is often served in.
Imagine walking into Burger King and ordering a burger with mozzarella sticks on it. Did you picture the employee behind the counter thinking you've got a wicked case of the munchies? Did they tell you to stop wasting their time and order something that's actually on the menu? While Burger King does have mozzarella sticks, it doesn't offer anything along the lines of a cheeseburger topped off with these deep-fried cheese tubes – not officially, at least.
The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

