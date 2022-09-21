ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
US News and World Report

Marker in Tiny Missouri Hamlet Denotes US Population Center

HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It's not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation's capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.
US News and World Report

CDC: Minority of U.S. Should Be Masking

More than 32% of Americans should be wearing masks while indoors in public spaces or considering the measure based on their risk for severe COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That percentage is down considerably from roughly two months ago, when 87% of Americans lived in...
