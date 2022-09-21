Read full article on original website
Related
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
Doing 5 minutes of daily 'breath training' may reduce high blood pressure as effectively as medication, researchers say
A technique like weight lifting for your breath can improve blood pressure as much as medication, weight loss, and diet for all ages, study suggests.
US News and World Report
AHA News: Waiting For Takeoff, Her Heart Stopped. Flight Attendants Came to the Rescue.
AHA News: Waiting For Takeoff, Her Heart Stopped. Flight Attendants Came to the Rescue. THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Vonnie Gaither hated leaving a reunion of extended family in Baltimore. Still, she had to tear herself away to start the trek back home to Anchorage, Alaska.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Marker in Tiny Missouri Hamlet Denotes US Population Center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It's not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation's capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.
US News and World Report
CDC: Minority of U.S. Should Be Masking
More than 32% of Americans should be wearing masks while indoors in public spaces or considering the measure based on their risk for severe COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That percentage is down considerably from roughly two months ago, when 87% of Americans lived in...
Comments / 0