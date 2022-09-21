Read full article on original website
Related
Fortune
Britain’s hard lessons from handing elder care over to private equity
Four Seasons Health Care collapsed after years of private equity investors rolling in one after another to buy its business, sell its real estate, and at times wrest multimillion-dollar profits from it through complex debt schemes. The deal-making failed to account for the true cost of senior care.
Russia-Ukraine war: fears Putin may annex regions on Friday; Nord Stream pipeline leaking after ‘unprecedented’ damage – live
UK Ministry of Defence says Putin may unveil ‘accession of occupied regions’ after referendums
Afghanistan's money is crumbling to pieces, just like its economy
Because of sanctions, economically stricken Afghanistan is now a cash-only society — but that's a problem when its banknotes are falling apart.
The COVID-19 Booster’s Public Relations Problem
With a new coronavirus booster rolling out, a leading expert on vaccines explains how public health leaders have struggled to set expectations for the COVID-19 vaccine and convey clearly who benefits from each additional shot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris to Visit Korean DMZ as Kim Jong Un Nuke Fears Mount
Vice President Kamala Harris will on Thursday visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the Korean peninsula as fears build of a new North Korean nuclear test. The visit, which was confirmed by Seoul and Washington officials Tuesday, is designed to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with South Korea over national security. Harris’ trip will be the first to the Korean DMZ by a senior official in the Biden administration. It will take place just days after Kim Jong Un fired a ballistic missile toward the sea, the latest in a series of worrying signs that the despot’s regime is on the brink of conducting its first nuclear weapon test since 2017. The visit will do nothing to assuage tensions which have been steadily rising between the U.S. and North Korea in recent months, with Kim describing the presence of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the region for exercises this week as an “extremely dangerous act” that could take the peninsula to the edge of conflict.Read it at Reuters
Iran’s Women Are (Once Again) the Vanguards of a Revolution
I was visiting the main Tehran bazaar one sticky hot summer in the early ’90s, when an older woman shrouded head-to-toe in black chador loudly accosted me with a wagging finger and branded me a prostitute. I was around 7 years old, dawdling in the doorway of one of the many stalls inside the cavernous marketplace waiting for my mom, wearing a long-sleeved thick cotton shirt from the Gap, and a heavy checked skirt that grazed my calves.But my inky, unmistakably Persian hair—with a mild frizz that would remain untamable well into my teens—was bereft of a silk cover. (At...
Authorities seek cause of Russian gas pipeline leaks in sea
BERLIN (AP) — The Nord Stream 1 pipeline leading from Russia to Europe has reported a drop in pressure, only hours after a leak was reported in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea off Denmark, the German economy ministry said. “We are investigating this incident as well, together with the authorities concerned and the Federal Network Agency,” the ministry said in a statement late Monday. “We currently do not know the reason for the drop in pressure.” Both pipelines carry natural gas from Russia to Europe. While the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never operated, Nord Stream 1 had been carrying gas to Germany until earlier this month, when Russian energy giant Gazprom cut off the supply, claiming there was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components. Despite not delivering gas to Europe, both pipelines have still been filled with gas, German news agency dpa reported.
Comments / 0