Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Derek Chauvin, serving sentence for George Floyd murder, moved to federal prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was moved from a state prison in Minnesota to a federal facility in Arizona. U.S. Marshals picked up Chauvin Wednesday morning from the prison in Oak Park Height, Minn., where he had been serving a 22.5-year sentence for George Floyd's murder, to take him to FCI Tuscon, a medium security federal prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist
More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
Jeffrey Dahmer Died in Prison in 1994; Here’s What Happened
Find out how American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Gets Life in Prison for Murdering Mom
Ryan Grantham, the former “Riverdale” actor who pleaded guilty to killing his mother, was sentenced to life in prison with the ability to apply for parole after 14 years on Thursday. The sentence, handed down by a Canadian judge, was automatic with his second-degree murder conviction, with only...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Whitey Bulger murder suspect says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to their prison
One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison said in an exclusive jailhouse interview that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there. Bulger, 89, was found beaten to death...
AOL Corp
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison
A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Last Intended Victim Tracy Edwards Was Once Charged With Homicide
Twenty years after escaping Jeffrey Dahmer, Tracy Edwards was arrested for homicide in Milwaukee — find out why.
Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison
A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it” will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Diary of a Wimpy Kid star gets life after killing mother
A Canadian court sentenced former child actor Ryan Grantham to life in prison this week after he was convicted of murdering his mother.
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother Die and Where Did She Live in Real Life?
While watching DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, find out everything you need to know about Dahmer's grandmother.
Teen Trafficking Victim Ordered To Pay $150K For Killing Alleged Rapist
Pieper Lewis was 15 when she stabbed 37-year-old alleged rapist Zachary Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment.
BBC
Wife-killer Russell Causley faces UK's first public parole hearing
The parole hearing of a man who killed his wife but never revealed where her body was will be the first in UK history to be heard in public. Russell Causley, now 79, murdered Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985. Causley was only brought to justice a decade later after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Netflix's Dahmer, Incompetent Police Fail To Catch a Serial Killer
On September 21, Netflix released its latest docudrama, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In 10 episodes, the series tells the story of one of the 20th century's most notorious and depraved serial murderers, with a particular focus on his victims. The Netflix synopsis wonders, "Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?" The show points a portion of the blame at the police themselves.
Comments / 0