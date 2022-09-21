ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delevan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Nine arrested in Chautauqua County drug bust

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine people were arrested in a major drug bust in Westfield on Friday morning. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Sheriffs and police executed a search warrant at a residence on Felton Road. During the search, 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, $2,062 in cash, a sawed off shotgun, a […]
WESTFIELD, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Terroristic Threats Warrant

A Bradford Man was arrested on a bench warrant for terroristic threats. City Police arrested 38-year-old Patrick Carpenter Wednesday afternoon on Tarport Drive behind the Holiday Inn Express. Carpenter was wanted for failure to appear in response to terroristic threats charges. The charges stem from an incident in January when...
BRADFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, NY
City
Delevan, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

K9 Officers Search Fretz Middle School

K-9 Officers from multiple departments conducted a drug search of Fretz Middle School Friday. The City of Bradford Police Facebook page states that City of Bradford Police School Resource Officers, K9 Duke and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office K9’s LG and Rigby all took part in the search.
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Theft#Press Release Local#Yorkshire Town Court
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield-Area Residence Raided for Second Time This Month

Nine people were arrested Friday morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators conducted a drug bust at a residence in the Town of Westfield that was the location of a previous bust 15 days ago. Investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department, the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road shortly after 6:45 AM Friday and detained the suspects while they were trying to flee the residence. Investigators found 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber pistol, and $2,062 in cash.
WESTFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged with Assaulting 9-year-old Daughter

A Bradford man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter. 26-year-old Michael Maddox was arrested by School Resource Officers after the child was observed to have multiple bruises and injury caused by being struck. The child was evaluated at Bradford Regional Medical Center’s Emergency department, and School Resource...
BRADFORD, PA
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
CORNING, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy