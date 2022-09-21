Read full article on original website
Nine arrested in Chautauqua County drug bust
WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine people were arrested in a major drug bust in Westfield on Friday morning. Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Sheriffs and police executed a search warrant at a residence on Felton Road. During the search, 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, $2,062 in cash, a sawed off shotgun, a […]
Bradford Man Arrested on Terroristic Threats Warrant
A Bradford Man was arrested on a bench warrant for terroristic threats. City Police arrested 38-year-old Patrick Carpenter Wednesday afternoon on Tarport Drive behind the Holiday Inn Express. Carpenter was wanted for failure to appear in response to terroristic threats charges. The charges stem from an incident in January when...
Deputies recover stolen vehicle after traffic stop
Marc Bartholomew was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and held pending his arraignment.
More than half a dozen people arrested during Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A second raid of the same location in Chautauqua County led to more than half a dozen people facing charges on Sept. 23. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators and SWAT, along with the City of Dunkirk Police Department, and the City of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 all executed a search warrant […]
Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on Bindics homicide case
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit continues to work on the Yolanda Bindics homicide case and investigators are asking for assistance from the public. On Tuesday, August 10, 2004, the homicide victim was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store, located at 194 Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown at approximately 8:10 pm.
Niagara Falls man sentenced to 17 years on multiple drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man is going to prison. Jeffrey Richards was sentenced Thursday morning to 17 years in prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute acetyl fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a stolen firearm. On Dec. 14, 2018, a […]
K9 Officers Search Fretz Middle School
K-9 Officers from multiple departments conducted a drug search of Fretz Middle School Friday. The City of Bradford Police Facebook page states that City of Bradford Police School Resource Officers, K9 Duke and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office K9’s LG and Rigby all took part in the search.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute opioids. In October 2019, law enforcement began investigating Herman Watts’s drug trafficking activities which included a controlled purchase of butyryl fentanyl. In November 2019, investigators issued a search warrant for Watts’s Littlefield Street residence where they recovered quantities of […]
Westfield-Area Residence Raided for Second Time This Month
Nine people were arrested Friday morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators conducted a drug bust at a residence in the Town of Westfield that was the location of a previous bust 15 days ago. Investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department, the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road shortly after 6:45 AM Friday and detained the suspects while they were trying to flee the residence. Investigators found 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber pistol, and $2,062 in cash.
Town of Hamburg police warn of surge in stolen vehicles
Police said the easiest way to protect your property is to lock the doors at night and remove valuables.
Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Warren County Credit Card Fraud Case
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to track down the suspect in a credit card fraud case in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported to troopers Aug. 1. The suspect in the photos used the elderly victim’s credit card on multiple occasions at a PNC ATM in...
Man arrested after attempting to steal electronics from Walmart in Warsaw
A Rochester man is facing charges after attempting to steal over $3,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Warsaw, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
Bradford Man Charged with Assaulting 9-year-old Daughter
A Bradford man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 9-year-old daughter. 26-year-old Michael Maddox was arrested by School Resource Officers after the child was observed to have multiple bruises and injury caused by being struck. The child was evaluated at Bradford Regional Medical Center’s Emergency department, and School Resource...
Former Hamburg finance director arraigned for misusing town credit card
If convicted, Samantha Tarczynski faces a maximum of one year in jail.
Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
Former Buffalo PD detective arraigned in Lake View domestic violence incident
James R. Kaska, 50, is accused of causing a woman to fear for her physical safety on September 21, 2022, around 8:20 a.m. in Lake View, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
Hamburg man indicted for kidnapping, raping victim inside his apartment
A 62-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Tuesday morning in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with three charges, including Rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony). Read more here:
Kenmore police identify suspect in Tremont Ave. shooting
Anyone with information that could help them in their investigation is asked to call (716) 875-1234.
