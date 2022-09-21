Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
The Edison Gramercy Nears Completion at 250 East 21st Street in Gramercy Park, Manhattan
Exterior work is finishing up on The Edison Gramercy, a 13-story residential building at 250 East 21st Street in Gramercy Park, Manhattan. Designed by Isaac & Stern Architects and developed by Urban Development Partners and SD Second Avenue Property, the structure will yield 54 units in one- to four-bedroom layouts with interiors designed by Paris Forino. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing‘s Eklund Gomes Team is leading sales and marketing for the units, with pricing ranging from $1.2 to more than $6 million. Ross Associates is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 21st Street and Second Avenue.
New York YIMBY
New Renderings Unveiled of 595 Dean Street in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Developer TF Cornerstone has released new exterior renderings of 595 Dean Street, a two-building mixed-use development in the Pacific Park masterplan in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Handel Architects, the 23-story West Tower and 28-story East Tower will comprise a total of 798 units with 240 homes slated for affordable housing. Additional components include 3,412 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 58,675 square feet of public open space designed by Matthews Nielsen Landscape Architects, a 469-vehicle parking garage, and a 103,028-square-foot Chelsea Piers Field House.
New York YIMBY
Rose Equities and Garden Communities Reveal Renaissance Harrison in Westchester
Rose Equities and Garden Communities are working in partnership to transform the former Renaissance Westchester Hotel into a 28-acre mixed-use community with more than 700 apartments. Located at 80 West Red Oak Lane in West Harrison, a small town in Westchester County, the property will debut as Renaissance Harrison. Plans...
New York YIMBY
250 East 21st Street
The Edison Gramercy Nears Completion at 250 East 21st Street in Gramercy Park, Manhattan
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 4-44 Beach 67th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens
Permits have been filed for a nine-story residential building at 4-44 Beach 67th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens. Located between Beach Channel Drive and Thursby Avenue, the lot is near the Beach 67th Street subway station, serviced by the A train. Ericka Keller-Wala of Brisa Builders Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brickunderground.com
Betting Manhattan rents will fall from record heights, renters shun longer leases
The good news for Manhattan apartment hunters is that rents did not set yet another record in August. The bad news is that rents were the second-highest in history last month. Still, it seems that Manhattan landlords may be losing a tiny bit of the advantage they’ve held in recent months, according to the August edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets.
New York YIMBY
Sales Launch This Fall for Sutton Tower, Designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, at 430 East 58th Street in Sutton Place
With construction nearing the finish line at Sutton Tower, sales are expected to launch this fall. The 850-foot-tall high rise is designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and developed by Gamma Real Estate and JVP Management. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive sales and marketing agent for the 121-residence development located in the highly desirable enclave of Sutton Place in Midtown East, offering exceptional views and an amenity-rich lifestyle.
'The shortest tour of all time': This may be New York City's smallest apartment
It measures just 80 square feet, or about the size of a parking spot, and is said to be the smallest unit available in the city.
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 625 New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 625 New York Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. Located between Rutland Road and Fenimore Street, the lot is near the Winthrop Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Nigel Boyden of Crox Dale Real Estate is listed as the owner behind the applications.
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury building
We recently reported on an affordable housing luxury building opening in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens with rents starting at $397 a month for a studio apartment. Gotham Point’s North Tower is located at 1-15 57th Ave, Queens, NY 11101.
Coney Island residents taking legal action against NYCHA for no gas in apartments
Some Coney Island residents are filing a lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority claiming their apartments haven’t had gas for a year.
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
Strong winds rip tree from ground, crushing several parked cars in Queens
It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday in Flushing at 165th and 43rd Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
