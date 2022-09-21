Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oktoberfest kicks off in Waukesha
Friday marked the first of two days of "Bier, Freunde und Fun!" [beer, friends and fun] at Frame Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event, organized by the city of Waukesha, promises nonstop music, food, beer and fun. It is held rain or shine with most events held under a large tent.
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
Open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, 15795 W. Bluemound Road, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house is an anniversary celebration including a preview of Lou Malnati’s new, limited-time-offer pizza and a happy hour special at the bar. There will be games and prizes as well.
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket
BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
Take to the lanes to bowl for a cure this Sunday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The village of Richfield in Washington County is hosting a fundraiser this weekend where folks can bowl to benefit a worthy cause. The first annual National Ataxia Foundation Bowl for a Cure is taking place this Sunday. We were joined Thursday, Sept. 22 by several special guests to discuss the importance of the fundraiser, as well as why it is so important to battle ataxia:
Saukville company a finalist in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest
SAUKVILLE — One Ozaukee County company has made it onto the list of the top 100-plus companies making the coolest things in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced the finalists last Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry — which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin, according to the WMC press release.
Agrace Thrift Home Store to expand in October
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Agrace Thrift Home Store announced plans to expand their Stoughton Road location on Thursday. Store officials say the expansion will be revealed to customers on Oct. 1, which will feature a larger floorspace and inventory. Agrace says the store will have 30% more floor space for furniture, art, lamps, rugs and home décor for shoppers who love a bargain.
Brewery Company Employees in Wisconsin Say They Are on Strike for Fairer Contracts
Molson Coors Brewery employees in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are currently on strike. They say they are all fighting for fairer contracts. Union Chairperson Joe Kanzleiter told WDJT’s Gabriella Bachara that negotiations have taken place since July. So far, an agreement has not been reached. “People are just burnt out and they're tired and they want to show their support and have their voice be heard,” he said. Inside Edition Digital has more.
"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota
Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Group hopes to make Mequon, Thiensville a pickleball hotspot
THIENSVILLE - Calling it “more than just a game,” a group of pickleball enthusiasts are pushing for more courts in Mequon and Thiensville. One player, Jim Reilly, took his case directly to the Thiensville Village Board earlier this month. ”It’s very social. There’s a lot of fun, a...
Waukesha Oktoberfest: Here's what you need to know
The two-day event will feature nonstop music, good food, and of course, beer. Admission to the event is free, with $2 wristbands required for anyone who wants to buy alcohol.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
