For software teams, testing makes sense, applications should be screened for bugs. But why is testing important for your business and how does it fit into DevOps?. Testing is part of Continuous Delivery that assures quality at each stage of the delivery pipeline before moving on to the next stage. DevOps is an iterative cycle of building, testing, and releasing software in short iterations. A comprehensive testing environment helps each iteration of the DevOps loop strengthen the quality of the product. A weak testing phase can mean defects progress to release, and developers need to fix bugs while the product is live. Development teams fall on both sides of the testing spectrum.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO