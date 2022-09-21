Read full article on original website
How to Configure Useful User Snippets in VSCode for Golang
Table-driven tests have become my favorite way to write tests in [Golang] VSCode is simple, lightweight, and versatile. VSCodes is my favorite IDE nowadays: simple and lightweight. In this article, I'll show how we can configure some useful user snippets in VSCode to make our life easier. The following is an example for calculating Fibonacci: number: receiving number: problems for calculating number in V.SCode.
Developing AI Security Systems With Edge Biometrics
Workspace security can be a fiddly money drain, especially for corporations that deal with sensitive information or run multiple offices with thousands of employees. Electronic keys are one of the standard options for how security systems can be automated, but in reality, there are tons of downsides like lost, forgotten, or faked keys.
Microservices and Frameworks, All You Need to Know
Delivering software through microservices is a modern development approach with many benefits, for developers and customers alike. Using microservices means developing an application in separate, independent services. Users then access the whole application and its features through a front-end, unaware of the difference in delivery. Despite the benefits, there are...
Implementing Password Validation in React With HTML5
In the first part of this article, I proposed implementing form validation/submission in vanilla React (no 3rd party libraries) using HTML5 and Constraint API. The code example provided was intentionally simple to make the point that, if you build the feature on top of the native implementation, then you:. only...
Why Tracking Vulnerabilities After Deployment Is Important
Dealing with vulnerabilities is an unfortunate but essential part of software development. There are high-profile examples that highlight the importance of proactive risk management, proving that responsibility for vulnerabilities doesn't stop at deployment. In this post, I explore:. Why you should track vulnerabilities after deploying your software. Ways to track...
The Top 8 Registries for Containers
Container registries often get confused with their repository counterparts, even though they serve different purposes. A container repository is a storage for your containerized application images. These days, most image repositories focus on the 'OCI' format, based on the container format Docker popularized and opened up to everyone. In fact, 'OCI images' and 'Docker images' are often used interchangeably in the marketing of registry providers.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
How to Create an MVP to Launch Your SaaS Application Easily
Creating an MVP (minimum viable product) for your SaaS (software as a service) application can be a great way to ensure a successful launch. By focusing on the critical features and functions of your application, you can create a product that is both user-friendly and effective. By following these simple steps, you can create an MVP that will help you achieve your goals and objectives.
The Various Kinds of Software Tests
For software teams, testing makes sense, applications should be screened for bugs. But why is testing important for your business and how does it fit into DevOps?. Testing is part of Continuous Delivery that assures quality at each stage of the delivery pipeline before moving on to the next stage. DevOps is an iterative cycle of building, testing, and releasing software in short iterations. A comprehensive testing environment helps each iteration of the DevOps loop strengthen the quality of the product. A weak testing phase can mean defects progress to release, and developers need to fix bugs while the product is live. Development teams fall on both sides of the testing spectrum.
The Metaverse Needs Cross-Chain Interoperability, Like Now
I’m becoming fascinated by cross-chain interoperability, or rather the lack of it for now but where it may lead and why it needs to happen. For me, a lot of activity feels like it’s centered on two approaches - > One size fits all. > Winner takes all.
The Convergence of IT and OT in Cybersecurity
The world is becoming increasingly data-driven, interconnected, and digital. This means that the need for strong enterprise cybersecurity is growing rapidly. Companies of all sizes and across virtually every sector are potential targets for cyberattacks such as data breaches, ransomware, phishing, or a distributed denial of service (DDoS). Something less...
What Working at Amazon Taught Me About Growth and Engineering
Its been a couple of months since I left my engineering role at Amazon, one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Working at a big tech company was one of my top goals while pursuing my bachelor’s and both Samsung and Amazon helped me fulfill it. In...
You’ll Need to Use a Proxy Server, Sooner or Later
According to Wikipedia, "In computer networking, a proxy server is a server application that acts as an intermediary between a client requesting a resource and the server providing that resource". In other words, it is a server application that stands between you and your target server: you can send a...
The Noonification: Snippets (9/23/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Importance of Brand Storytelling, Emerging as the Next Trend...
Interview with Google Product Marketing Manager Vincent Xu
Product Marketing is the art and science of bringing a product to the right market and establishing a sustainable positioning for the product. Product marketing is becoming one of the fastest-growing fields in technology business management. According to Richard King, Founder and CEO of. , “Over the last few years,...
Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters
At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
Git and the benefits and challenges of everything-as-code
Git has been a central part of the DevOps story. Our continuous integration systems run builds, produce artifacts, execute tests, and ultimately deploy systems defined as code in our git repositories. More recently, GitOps has extended the reach of git towards a better understanding of our Kubernetes workloads. But does...
NFTs in the Metaverse–Good or Bad?
As the world progresses, new technologies and processes emerge. Often, these novel technologies spur loads of media buzz, interests and questions from concerned enthusiasts. Usually, it is in the bid to understand what these technologies are. The Metaverse and NFTs are perfect examples. But, have you wondered why top tech giants embrace the Metaverse?--The likes of Facebook, Roblox, Microsoft, and Epic games, to mention a few.
4 Ways To Market Your Tech Company
A successful tech company marketing strategy hangs on one core proposition: Your business is first and foremost about your customers. Everything you do to advertise your company should position your business as the best way to solve your customer’s pain points. PPC or pay-per-click adverts appear alongside organic search results on Google and are targeted to reach a specialized niche within your customer base. The beauty of social media is the potential for a two-way conversation with your customers. Leverage the opportunity to learn more about what your customers want and to be a human voice in the technology sphere.
Why Security Tokens Thrive In The Developing World
Perhaps, we might not see those 0 to 100 stories in the security token market like we saw in the NFT Bull Run where $100 investments grew a hundred times more valuable within a few months. Thus, people seeking quick gains and fake projects looking to capitalize on market sentiment rushed into the market looking for quick dollars without offering any real value. Of course, we know how these stories end.
