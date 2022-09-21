Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket
BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson
JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Foundry wins energy efficiency award
WAUKESHA — Waukesha Foundry will be presented with a 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award after completing upgrades to their facility and processes to make the 110-year-old foundry more energy efficient, a press release says. The award is from Focus on Energy, a statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
ozaukeepress.com
Road to lake is paved with construction
Project that has closed Lake Street expected to stretch into November. THE RECONSTRUCTION OF Lake Street in Port Washington is evident in this photo, which shows the heavy equipment stretching from Washington Street north to Jackson Street with the Lakepointe townhouses on the left and Newport Shores condominiums on the right. Photo by Sam Arendt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
spectrumnews1.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — As Waste Management (WM) looks to expand the Orchard Ridge landfill, residents who live nearby are hoping to form a Community Advisory Group to have some influence on the project’s future. Penelope Waggoner lives about a mile away from Orchard Ridge, which is the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Group hopes to make Mequon, Thiensville a pickleball hotspot
THIENSVILLE - Calling it “more than just a game,” a group of pickleball enthusiasts are pushing for more courts in Mequon and Thiensville. One player, Jim Reilly, took his case directly to the Thiensville Village Board earlier this month. ”It’s very social. There’s a lot of fun, a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Associated Bank signs 20-year sponsorship agreement with Milwaukee Rep for $10 million
MILWAUKEE — Associated Bank announced Thursday a 20-year, $10 million sponsorship of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, which will help fund the theater group's plan for a new theater complex attached to the Associated Bank River Center. As part of the sponsorship, the new theater complex will be named the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Committee approves amending anti-crime referendum
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Executive Committee this week discussed and approved having the county draft a resolution that would amend the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum, if it is passed in the Nov. 8 general election, that would have the county review annually how the $3.6 million is being spent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, 15795 W. Bluemound Road, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house is an anniversary celebration including a preview of Lou Malnati’s new, limited-time-offer pizza and a happy hour special at the bar. There will be games and prizes as well.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox Bros. buys 10th Piggly Wiggly
BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store. It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
seehafernews.com
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
milwaukeemag.com
A Glimpse Inside the School on Milwaukee’s Jones Island
When the bell rang to start the school year in Milwaukee many Septembers ago, one institution stood out from the rest: the public school on Jones Island. Established in 1896, it served a community of commercial fishing families who had been setting their nets in Lake Michigan since the early 1870s. Most were from the Baltic seacoast of Europe, particularly the Kaszuby region of northern Poland. The Kaszubs and their neighbors supplied the city with an abundance of trout, whitefish, herring, perch and sturgeon – more than 2 million pounds in a good year.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Foxconn Workers Put in 3 Months of Work Per Year
So, what are they making at the "eighth wonder of the world?" It's a common question for Wisconsinites who know little about the happenings at Foxconn's private plant in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, workers in Mount Pleasant are assembling motherboards for Google and Amazon, but the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana; new location, same food and fun
MILWAUKEE - Get ready for a weekend of Italian food, culture and fun as Festa Italiana returns in a new location in Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street, Milwaukee) with a preview of this year’s event that plans to have the intimacy and charm of a traditional ethnic street festival.
