(Spirit Lake)--No injuries were reported in a house fire Thursday evening in Spirit Lake. At around 7:50 p.m., the Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 1417 Indian Hills Drive. While en route to the scene, firefighters learned that everyone had evacuated safely. Upon arrival, crews found high heat, heavy fire damage and smoke damage to the lower level and heavy smoke damage to the upper level. Crews entered the structure and determined that the fire had become vent limited, which had self-extinguished the fire. Crews searched for fire extension to ensure there was no active fire in the structure and ventilated.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO