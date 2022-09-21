Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
City of Estherville Seeking Grant to Fund Study For improvements at Low Head Dam
(Estherville)--The Estherville City Council has approved a local match for a grant from the Iowa DNR for improvements to the low head dam on the West Fork of the Des Moines River near the Rock Garden. Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton says the DNR informed the city back in 2018 that there was a breach on the low head dam near School Creek that needs to be addressed.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
kilrradio.com
Security Assessments Performed at GTRA School Buildings
(Graettinger)--Building security assessments are being performed this week in the Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire school districts. GT/RA Superintendent Marshall Lewis says the assessments are part of Governor Kim Reynolds' new school safety program. The building security assessments were performed Wednesday in the Ruthven-Ayrshire district and will be done today at the...
kilrradio.com
2022 Clay County Fairgoers Invited to Take Survey
(Spencer)--Fairgoers who attended the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU are encouraged to visit the Fair’s website, claycountyfair.com, to fill out a survey about their experience before October 1st and be entered for a chance to win a $500 prize pack to the 2023 Fair. Fair Manager Jeremy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
more1049.com
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
kilrradio.com
Back-up Generators Prevent Sewage Dump in East Lake Okoboji
(Milford)--Generators installed by the Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary District in recent years at waste water lift stations averted a sewage dump on Wednesday. Superintendent Steve Anderson says power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
stormlakeradio.com
Eye Clinic With Offices in the Area Notifies Patients of Potential Security Breach
The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state including area counties, is warning patients of a security breach that may have involved personal information. A statement on the Wolfe Clinic's website indicates there's no evidence patients' personal information was accessed or has been misused, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kilrradio.com
ELC High School Senior Nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence
(Estherville)--Estherville Lincoln Central High School Senior Grace Lutat has been nominated by Nobel Prize Recipient Mario Capecchi, PhD, for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence for outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential, and determination to serve humanity in medicine. The Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence...
KCCI.com
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
kilrradio.com
Natural Gas Leak Forces Evacuation of Some Algona Residents
(Algona)--A natural gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Algona city officials say the leak was caused by a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 p.m.
more1049.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
kilrradio.com
No Injuries Reported in Spirit Lake House Fire
(Spirit Lake)--No injuries were reported in a house fire Thursday evening in Spirit Lake. At around 7:50 p.m., the Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 1417 Indian Hills Drive. While en route to the scene, firefighters learned that everyone had evacuated safely. Upon arrival, crews found high heat, heavy fire damage and smoke damage to the lower level and heavy smoke damage to the upper level. Crews entered the structure and determined that the fire had become vent limited, which had self-extinguished the fire. Crews searched for fire extension to ensure there was no active fire in the structure and ventilated.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Alfredo Leon won the 14th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 20s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the Casey’s located at 1615 Central Ave. in Estherville. Leon claimed his prize Tuesday...
nwestiowa.com
Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris
HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
algonaradio.com
Gas Leak Causes Evacuations
–A Natural Gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Officials with the City of Algona tell KLGA News that a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street is the reason for the evacuations. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 PM.
kilrradio.com
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges at Park in Hartley
(Hartley)--A Spencer man was arrested on drug charges early this past Sunday morning in Hartley. Hartley Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Jesse Woock stemmed from an investigation into motion-sensitive lights being on in the restroom at Neebel Park at around 12:25 a.m. The park closes at 10:30 p.m. An...
stormlakeradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
Comments / 0