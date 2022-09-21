Read full article on original website
msn.com
Front Street Animal Shelter offers free adoptions to help pets find homes away from the heat
The threat of extreme heat this weekend is sparking concerns over the wellbeing of our furry friends. In fact, animals could get first degree burns on their paws just from walking on the pavement. Donna Young has been a dog owner her whole life. She's currently the proud mom of...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Dog Goes Home With Caretaker After 7 Years in Shelter
In recent years, awareness of the struggles shelter pets face has grown. More and more people are willing to give a shelter pet a fur-ever home. Campaigns such as August’s ‘Clear The Shelters Month’ have helped raise awareness and send more and more animals home. However, that doesn’t change the sad fact that only 28% […] The post Dog Goes Home With Caretaker After 7 Years in Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Norma and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Lorenzo!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
petproductnews.com
NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters Breaks Adoption Record
More than 161,500 cats and dogs found their forever homes this past August during NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign. This total, which is expected to grow as reporting continues, is the highest single-year adoption mark in the campaign’s eight-year history, during what has been a critical year for pet adoption and animal welfare organizations, according to organizers of the campaign.
msn.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
petbusiness
Petco, Canidae Launch Pet Food Solution Nationwide
To combat inflation, Canidae Pet Food developed Kibble Refill Stations and is bringing them to 100 Petco stores nationwide this week. These bulk-refill stations offer consumers a 45 percent discount per pound on two of the brand’s most popular varieties. In addition to saving money on their own pets’ expenses, customers can help sacrificed pups in need as well—for every pound of kibble sold at a station during September, Canidae will donate a pound of kibble to a local animal shelter.
insideradio.com
RAB: Radio Advertisers Are Wise To Cuddle Up To Pet Owners.
The pet category continues to grow as more Americans invest in new furry friends or continue to spoil those already in their homes. According to Forbes, 78% of pet owners acquired their pets during the pandemic. This, combined with stay-at-home orders, had Americans spoiling their pets over the past two years and that trend looks to continue.
