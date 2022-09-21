Read full article on original website
Why Security Tokens Thrive In The Developing World
Perhaps, we might not see those 0 to 100 stories in the security token market like we saw in the NFT Bull Run where $100 investments grew a hundred times more valuable within a few months. Thus, people seeking quick gains and fake projects looking to capitalize on market sentiment rushed into the market looking for quick dollars without offering any real value. Of course, we know how these stories end.
Boomer-Owned Businesses: The Millennial’s Wealth Hack
By 2045, Baby Boomers will have sold or passed on over $72 trillion in wealth. At least $68 trillion is expected to go to Gen X or Millennial inheritors. A large portion of that wealth is tied to the 2.3 million small businesses Boomers currently own. 1 in 8 business services, retail stores, and construction companies in the US are Boomer-owned. Boomer businesses employ 25 million people and support millions more vendors, suppliers, and gig workers.
On The Principles of Political Economy, and Taxation: Chapter XVI - Poor Rates
We have seen that taxes on raw produce, and on the profits of the farmer, will fall on the consumer of raw produce; since unless he had the power of remunerating himself by an increase of price, the tax would reduce his profits below the general level of profits, and would urge him to remove his capital to some other trade.
Taxes on Other Commodities than Raw Produce
On the same principle that a tax on corn would raise the price of corn, a tax on any other commodity would raise the price of that commodity. If the commodity did not rise by a sum equal to the tax, it would not give the same profit to the producer which he had before, and he would remove his capital to some other employment.
Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments
It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 23% of consumers who make international payments to family or friends use at least one kind of cryptocurrency. 13% of them even say that cryptocurrencies are their preferred way of money transfers. However, the crypto winter (aka the bear market) is here. Bitcoin crashed by approximately 80% in 2018 and 2020 and Bitcoin has dropped 70% of its value. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is tied to an outside asset, such as the U.S. dollar.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
Any views expressed in the below are the personal views of the author and should not form the basis for making investment decisions, nor be construed as a recommendation or advice to engage in investment transactions. While crypto winter drags on, I feel compelled to address a handful of recent...
The Start of the Standard Oil Company
In the year 1867 the firms of William Rockefeller & Co., Rockefeller & Andrews, Rockefeller & Co., and S.V. Harkness and H.M. Flagler united in forming the firm of Rockefeller, Andrews & Flagler. John D. Rockefeller. Random Reminiscences of Men and Events. About @rockefeller. Random Reminiscences of Men and Events,...
Driving Impact in the U.S. Property Insurance Industry with Engineer Sathish Kumar
Artificial Intelligence has reinvented efficiency and accuracy in almost every industry one can think of. It has the power to substantially cut costs and remove human error from operations. The latest change in this A.I. wave comes in the property insurance industry – an industry where A.I. is dramatically impacting the future of work. Some of the domains in the property insurance industry, including underwriting, renewals, claims, and more, rely heavily on manual work.
How Selling Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Can Benefit Your Brand
Have you noticed that companies are becoming increasingly tailored to their target audiences? Ecommerce brands particularly focus on developing strong bonds with their clients. The entire game of marketing strategies, making a profit, and attracting the target audience has changed as a result of selling products directly to consumers. Many...
The Effect of Blockchain Technology on Content Creation
The blockchain is an unchangeable, decentralized and distributed ledger that contains data shared in a publicly accessible network. On this digital record, copies of the different transactions are available for everyone to see without the interference of a bank or any other central governing authority. The blockchain gives content creators digital IDs that can be verified, reducing piracy of digital content. Publishing content on a blockchain protects content creators from traditional digital copyright issues. There is freedom of expression as created content is not censored. Content creators can connect directly with their audiences and build communities.
4 Ways To Market Your Tech Company
A successful tech company marketing strategy hangs on one core proposition: Your business is first and foremost about your customers. Everything you do to advertise your company should position your business as the best way to solve your customer’s pain points. PPC or pay-per-click adverts appear alongside organic search results on Google and are targeted to reach a specialized niche within your customer base. The beauty of social media is the potential for a two-way conversation with your customers. Leverage the opportunity to learn more about what your customers want and to be a human voice in the technology sphere.
Some Experiences in the Oil Business
During the years when I was just coming to man's estate, the produce business of Clark & Rockefeller went on prosperously, and in the early sixties we organized a firm to refine and deal in oil. It was composed of Messrs. James and Richard Clark, Mr. Samuel Andrews, and the firm of Clark & Rockefeller, who were the company. It was my first direct connection with the oil trade. As the new concern grew the firm of Clark & Rockefeller was called upon to supply a large special capital. Mr. Samuel Andrews was the manufacturing man of the concern, and he had learned the process of cleansing the crude oil by the use of sulphuric acid.
Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters
At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
How to Create an MVP to Launch Your SaaS Application Easily
Creating an MVP (minimum viable product) for your SaaS (software as a service) application can be a great way to ensure a successful launch. By focusing on the critical features and functions of your application, you can create a product that is both user-friendly and effective. By following these simple steps, you can create an MVP that will help you achieve your goals and objectives.
Why You Want Multi-Region Application Architecture for you Database
Multi-region application architecture is one of the most important aspects of any cloud application. It's not just about having a global presence and close proximity to customers, but also about ensuring that your application can run smoothly in different regions and countries. For this reason, your database should be hosted...
From Science to Soup: The Power of Transferable Skills
Scientist turned career consultant Alaina Levine discusses her career shift after being unhappy with her post-graduate physics job. She shares a story about a professor of particle physics who found his dream job in the soup industry. She also discusses the top five transferable skills and how best to apply them to your work history. Find out how these top five skills can lead to new career opportunities in the next episode of the CTRL Shift! podcast. For more information, click here: http://www.CTCTCtrShift.com/listen-list.
What to Know About Data-Driven Decision-Making
A data-driven decision making approach relies on the evidence taken from accurate numbers, detailed research rounds, and infinite calculations of different ranges. Data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to improve customer acquisition, six times more. to retain clients, and 19 times to increase profits. The leading countries with data-focused decision making approaches in organizations worldwide are the United States (77%), the United Kingdom, and Germany (69% each) The least focused on data-based analysis companies are mainly located in India, Spain, and Italy.
Understanding Cryptocurrency - Part II - Basic Terminology
Cryptocurrency has different seasons of Spring, Autumn, and Summer. Bitcoin season and Altcoin season change with the demand and supply. Smart contracts are not agreements written on paper but a technology that was introduced by Etherium into the world of Cryptocurrency. The market cap is basically the value of your business on a particular date on that very particular date. Bitcoin is the most valuable Cryptocurrencies because it gives others a platform to build their own businesses. For instance, Shiba Inu was built on Etherium, which makes Etherium the second most valuable Crypto.
The Convergence of IT and OT in Cybersecurity
The world is becoming increasingly data-driven, interconnected, and digital. This means that the need for strong enterprise cybersecurity is growing rapidly. Companies of all sizes and across virtually every sector are potential targets for cyberattacks such as data breaches, ransomware, phishing, or a distributed denial of service (DDoS). Something less...
