No Injuries Reported in Spirit Lake House Fire
(Spirit Lake)--No injuries were reported in a house fire Thursday evening in Spirit Lake. At around 7:50 p.m., the Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 1417 Indian Hills Drive. While en route to the scene, firefighters learned that everyone had evacuated safely. Upon arrival, crews found high heat, heavy fire damage and smoke damage to the lower level and heavy smoke damage to the upper level. Crews entered the structure and determined that the fire had become vent limited, which had self-extinguished the fire. Crews searched for fire extension to ensure there was no active fire in the structure and ventilated.
2 critically injured in crash after chase of 100 mph on Iowa highway
Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County.
Gas Leak Causes Evacuations
–A Natural Gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Officials with the City of Algona tell KLGA News that a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street is the reason for the evacuations. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 PM.
Natural Gas Leak Forces Evacuation of Some Algona Residents
One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
Teen Boy Charged In Shooting That Injured Teen Girl At Rural Iowa Party
(Webster County, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teen is facing charges after a shooting at a large party The Webster County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl was shot at a party Friday night at a rural address southeast of Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge Police found the girl in a private vehicle, which was speeding to the hospital. Police then escorted the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Police later arrested a 17-year-old male student at Fort Dodge High School.
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges at Park in Hartley
(Hartley)--A Spencer man was arrested on drug charges early this past Sunday morning in Hartley. Hartley Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Jesse Woock stemmed from an investigation into motion-sensitive lights being on in the restroom at Neebel Park at around 12:25 a.m. The park closes at 10:30 p.m. An...
Body Of Northwood Woman Found In Shell Rock River
(Northwood, IA) — The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate after a woman’s body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
Iowa door and window factory closes
LAKE MILLS, Iowa — In northern Iowa, Fortune Brands said it's closing the Larson factory in Lake Mills. About 200 employees at the door and window manufacturer in Winnebago County have been laid off. The company said it made the decision based on an industry assessment and economic risks.
Estherville Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Alfredo Leon won the 14th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 20s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the Casey’s located at 1615 Central Ave. in Estherville. Leon claimed his prize Tuesday...
Estherville Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Wallingford
(Wallingford)--An Estherville man was arrested on drug charges as the result of a traffic stop last Thursday morning in Emmet County. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says a sheriff’s deputy on patrol near Wallingford shortly after midnight initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a traffic violation.
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Two 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault in Iowa
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
