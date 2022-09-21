Read full article on original website
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges at Park in Hartley
(Hartley)--A Spencer man was arrested on drug charges early this past Sunday morning in Hartley. Hartley Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Jesse Woock stemmed from an investigation into motion-sensitive lights being on in the restroom at Neebel Park at around 12:25 a.m. The park closes at 10:30 p.m. An...
George woman jailed for meth near George
GEORGE—A 46-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Jennifer Toletha Raines Jackson stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2011 Hyundai...
Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Separate Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Two people are facing drug charges following separate Emmet County traffic stops. The first stop dates back to the early morning hours of September 14th when a vehicle in which 37-year-old Mathew Bartz was a passenger was stopped on Highway 9 for a traffic violation. Further...
Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris
HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
Minnesota Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Emmet County Traffic Stop
(Estherville)--An early morning traffic stop last week in Emmet County resulted in the arrest of a Blue Earth, Minnesota man on felony drug charges. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly after 12:30 am Wednesday morning, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the 4500 block of Highway 9 initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
Biker arrested for OWI, meth in Paullina
PAULLINA—A 36-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paullina on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with an intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
Four Injured in Accident Near Lake Park
(Lake Park)--Four people were injured in a two vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon south of Lake Park. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of 140th Avenue and 180th Street. The Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Christopher Pratt of Clarion was driving...
No Injuries Reported in Spirit Lake House Fire
(Spirit Lake)--No injuries were reported in a house fire Thursday evening in Spirit Lake. At around 7:50 p.m., the Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 1417 Indian Hills Drive. While en route to the scene, firefighters learned that everyone had evacuated safely. Upon arrival, crews found high heat, heavy fire damage and smoke damage to the lower level and heavy smoke damage to the upper level. Crews entered the structure and determined that the fire had become vent limited, which had self-extinguished the fire. Crews searched for fire extension to ensure there was no active fire in the structure and ventilated.
Area Men Charged with Violating Probation after Recent Arrests
–A pair of area men were taken into custody earlier this week in Kossuth County after allegedly violating their probation. Online court records show that 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker of Algona was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury and 1st Degree Harassment. He eventually reached a plea agreement, for which he received a short prison sentence and 5 years of probation.
Pursuit That Began In Le Mars Ends At Sheldon
Northwest Iowa — A high-speed chase that began in Le Mars Monday evening ended when the suspect vehicle became disabled after hitting spike strips set out by Sheldon Police. According to the Le Mars Police Department, one of their officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the southwest side of Le Mars around 8:40 Monday evening. Police say the vehicle failed to yield to the officer’s emergency lights and sirens.
Storm Lake Police Will No Longer Provide Vehicle Unlocking Service After September
Starting October 1st, Storm Lake Police Officers will no longer offer vehicle unlocking service. According to a news release from the City of Storm Lake, the change is necessary due to staffing levels in the police department, as calls to assist with lockouts can take officers away from other public safety duties. The news release states that recent auto manufacturing makes it more difficult to defeat locks with tools available to officers without causing potential damage to vehicles.
Sheldon Man Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sheldon man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm. According to the US Attorney’s office, 40-year-old Clinton Kreykes pleaded guilty in March to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that Kreykes was previously convicted of a felony offense, Burglary–3rd degree, and was a methamphetamine user. Both prohibit a person from legally possessing a gun.
Clive Woman Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Near Algona
(Algona)--A Central Iowa woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident last Saturday evening near Algona. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 5:30 p.m., 41-year-old Jacqualine Masese of Clive was southbound on 90th Avenue, approaching the intersection with McGregor Road. Deputies say Masese lost control of the 2012 Accura Sedan she was driving and entered the eastbound ditch.
Natural Gas Leak Forces Evacuation of Some Algona Residents
(Algona)--A natural gas leak forced evacuations of some Algona residents Thursday afternoon. Algona city officials say the leak was caused by a damaged gas line in the area of Phillips and Elm Street. The Algona Police Department assisted individuals who were asked to evacuate, as all those impacted had been removed from the area by 4:30 p.m.
Eye Clinic With Offices in the Area Notifies Patients of Potential Security Breach
The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state including area counties, is warning patients of a security breach that may have involved personal information. A statement on the Wolfe Clinic's website indicates there's no evidence patients' personal information was accessed or has been misused, but...
