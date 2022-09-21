Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Myanmar Junta’s Attack on School Spurs Global Outrage
The airstrike in Let Yet Kone could mark the deadliest attack on Myanmar’s children since the country’s military coup in February 2021. At least thirteen people, nearly all children, were killed in Let Yet Kone, a village in northern Myanmar (Burma), after the country’s ruling military junta bombed a school during a local counterinsurgency campaign, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
Biden, Philippines' Marcos discuss tensions in South China Sea
NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos, underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea on Thursday, in response to China's efforts to exert its influence there.
Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of protesters
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter nationwide anti-government unrest triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with marchers calling for the execution of "rioters".
'Never forget': Filipino activists mark 50th anniversary of martial law declaration
MANILA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Filipino activists on Wednesday took to the streets to mark the 50th anniversary of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr's declaration of martial law.
'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral
The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
Head of Iran’s morality police reportedly suspended amid protests
Protests enter third day after death in custody of Kurdish woman accused of breaking strict hijab rules
Cambodia court rejects genocide appeal of last surviving Khmer Rouge leader
Cambodia’s UN-backed tribunal for the Khmer Rouge has upheld a genocide conviction against the regime’s last surviving leader, more than 40 years after Pol Pot’s brutal communist regime fell. The tribunal, known as the extraordinary chambers in the courts of Cambodia (ECCC), rejected an appeal by Khieu...
Washington Examiner
American Jewish leaders help Turkey's Erdogan to launder his image
Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north
Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
Voice of America
Women in Turkey Protest Iranian Woman's Death
A group of Iranians living in Istanbul and Turkish citizens gathered Wednesday in front of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran. Istanbul police, who on Tuesday repeatedly dispersed groups that gathered in Taksim Square, watched the action from...
Voice of America
Calls for Iran to Free Female Photojournalist Detained at Protest
Iranian and international media rights organizations are calling on Tehran to release a photojournalist who reported on her own arrest while covering protests. Yalda Moaiery, who has covered conflict and natural disasters in countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan, was detained while documenting unrest in the Iranian capital on Monday.
Voice of America
UN Rights Expert: International Community Fails People of Myanmar in Face of Mass Atrocities
GENEVA — A human rights expert blasted the international community in a report released Thursday for failing to protect and uphold the rights of the people of Myanmar in the face of mass atrocities allegedly committed by the country’s military rulers. In his report, U.N. Special Rapporteur Tom...
Voice of America
Iran Demonstrations Hit Home for Diaspora Women
Paris — As Iranian women bare their heads and burn Islamic veils in demonstrations that have met nationwide repression, hopes and emotions are also running high among those living abroad. In Iran, at least 17 people have died in protests that broke out after Iranian authorities announced the death...
Voice of America
Amini Death Exposes Rival Faces of Tehran
Tehran, Iran — Two Tehrans have been on show since Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last week — the city of black-clad women castigating "improper" dress and a rival city that resents being told what to wear. For the past week since the 22-year-old's death three...
Voice of America
Protests in Iran after Woman Dies in Police Hands
Protests have spread across Iran in recent days. They began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s Islamic dress rules. What caused the protests in Iran?. Iran’s morality police arrested Amini on September 13 in Tehran. She was visiting there...
BBC
Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam
Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
Voice of America
US Condemns Brutality as Protests Escalate in Iran
Clashes are escalating between Iranian security forces and protesters over the death of a young woman in police custody. Several U.S. senators told VOA they admired the protesters for standing up for the rights of women. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
