ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 1

Related
nationalinterest.org

Myanmar Junta’s Attack on School Spurs Global Outrage

The airstrike in Let Yet Kone could mark the deadliest attack on Myanmar’s children since the country’s military coup in February 2021. At least thirteen people, nearly all children, were killed in Let Yet Kone, a village in northern Myanmar (Burma), after the country’s ruling military junta bombed a school during a local counterinsurgency campaign, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Daily Mail

'He mustn’t be allowed to stain her memory with his presence': Fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemns UK visit of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for Queen's funeral

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi condemned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's controversial invitation to the Queen's funeral. She said his presence at Her Majesty's state funeral would 'stain her memory' - a sentiment echoed by activists who say allows Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, known as MBS, is trying to 'whitewash' his human rights record.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Prisoner#Human Rights Watch#Human Rights Abuses#Amnesty International#Filipinos#Christian#Vict
Washington Examiner

American Jewish leaders help Turkey's Erdogan to launder his image

Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Fear, defiance as fighting rages in Myanmar's north

Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar patrol the smouldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance to last year's military coup. Rare footage obtained by AFP shows a region wracked by violence, and criss-crossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters, where internet access is regularly cut by authorities.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
Voice of America

Women in Turkey Protest Iranian Woman's Death

A group of Iranians living in Istanbul and Turkish citizens gathered Wednesday in front of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran. Istanbul police, who on Tuesday repeatedly dispersed groups that gathered in Taksim Square, watched the action from...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Calls for Iran to Free Female Photojournalist Detained at Protest

Iranian and international media rights organizations are calling on Tehran to release a photojournalist who reported on her own arrest while covering protests. Yalda Moaiery, who has covered conflict and natural disasters in countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan, was detained while documenting unrest in the Iranian capital on Monday.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Iran Demonstrations Hit Home for Diaspora Women

Paris — As Iranian women bare their heads and burn Islamic veils in demonstrations that have met nationwide repression, hopes and emotions are also running high among those living abroad. In Iran, at least 17 people have died in protests that broke out after Iranian authorities announced the death...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Amini Death Exposes Rival Faces of Tehran

Tehran, Iran — Two Tehrans have been on show since Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last week — the city of black-clad women castigating "improper" dress and a rival city that resents being told what to wear. For the past week since the 22-year-old's death three...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Protests in Iran after Woman Dies in Police Hands

Protests have spread across Iran in recent days. They began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s Islamic dress rules. What caused the protests in Iran?. Iran’s morality police arrested Amini on September 13 in Tehran. She was visiting there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five arrested for private jet diplomat asylum scam

Five people have been arrested for smuggling migrants into western Europe on private jets, Italian police say. The suspects gave the migrants fake diplomatic papers for the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis. Private jets, officially heading to the Caribbean, took them from Turkey to a stopover at a...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

US Condemns Brutality as Protests Escalate in Iran

Clashes are escalating between Iranian security forces and protesters over the death of a young woman in police custody. Several U.S. senators told VOA they admired the protesters for standing up for the rights of women. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy