Fresh from a tete-a-tete with his Russian, Iranian, and Chinese counterparts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the United States on Saturday. On Tuesday, Erdogan will address the United Nations General Assembly. According to his office, his schedule will be busy: "President Erdogan will likely to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and of Jewish organizations, and attend the event to be held by the Turkiye-U.S. Business Council." Jewish community leaders who meet with Erdogan are naive to do so. He considers them useful idiots to launder his image. He seeks both to restore the legitimacy shredded after his bodyguards attacked dissidents in the heart of Washington, D.C., and to use photo-ops with prominent Jews to give cover for his support for terrorist groups such as Hamas.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO