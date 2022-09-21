ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate

As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
freightwaves.com

Shipper technology offers serious benefits for carriers

Technology has completely reshaped the logistics industry in the years since the ELD mandate took effect. Companies across the space that have embraced modern solutions have quickly become more efficient, profitable and flexible. For many carriers, however, the rapid adoption of technology has sparked skepticism and reticence. “Historically, the adoption...
HackerNoon

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is Developing Energy Efficiency NFTs

EFFORCE, a web3 company co-founded by Steve Wozniak (Apple co-founder), is building the first Energy Efficiency NFTs to help fund energy-efficient projects. These projects focus on a sustainable future by bringing a novel "Proof of Contribution" concept that underpins a new breed of utility NFTs. The Genesis NFTs are a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovative Financing#Software Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dividend Finance#Opensolar Enter Agreement
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles

Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
TechCrunch

A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance

The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
TechCrunch

Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game

Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
The Associated Press

Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market

BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
Black Enterprise

Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies

A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
TechCrunch

Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth

The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
architizer.com

CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park

West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year

Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
