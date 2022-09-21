Read full article on original website
Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate
As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
freightwaves.com
Shipper technology offers serious benefits for carriers
Technology has completely reshaped the logistics industry in the years since the ELD mandate took effect. Companies across the space that have embraced modern solutions have quickly become more efficient, profitable and flexible. For many carriers, however, the rapid adoption of technology has sparked skepticism and reticence. “Historically, the adoption...
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is Developing Energy Efficiency NFTs
EFFORCE, a web3 company co-founded by Steve Wozniak (Apple co-founder), is building the first Energy Efficiency NFTs to help fund energy-efficient projects. These projects focus on a sustainable future by bringing a novel "Proof of Contribution" concept that underpins a new breed of utility NFTs. The Genesis NFTs are a...
Fast Company
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Research Organization, University Partner to Advance Sustainable Manufacturing
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Officials from a Texas research organization and...
TechCrunch
A Strava co-founder races into a lucrative market – lending against life insurance
The serial entrepreneur joined activity and fitness tracking platform Strava as a co-founder in 2009 to lead engineering as CTO. He spent eight years there, and as of its most recent raise in 2020, Strava had reached 70 million members globally and amassed an almost cult-like following from its users, which include professional runners seeking to track their progress.
Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments
Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at. Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM “sustainable investing” is part of the fight to save the planet.
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
Made.com plans to cut third of staff as it seeks emergency investment or buyer
Furniture retailer is latest in a string of pandemic winners to see profits hit by cost of living crisis
TechCrunch
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features...
How Startups and Small Businesses Can Address Climate Change in the Workplace
It's time to begin a dialogue around how your small business can make a visible difference in an authentic and purposeful way.
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
TechCrunch
Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth
The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
architizer.com
CAA Architects Integrate Nature and Technology as they Design the Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park
West Mountain Innovation Valley – West Mountain Innovation Valley, also called Beijing Collaborative Innovation Park, is one of of the Three-Hundred Key Projects of 2021 in Beijing. CAA is responsible for the planning and architectural design of the whole project. At present, the construction of the north plot in Phase I, which is the largest building group, has officially started and is expected to be completed in 2024.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year
Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Here are three alternatives to venture capital funding for your startup.
