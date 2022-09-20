Read full article on original website
Governor Carney, Keep Delaware Beautiful, Delaware Department of Transportation Launch Litter Free School Zone Program
CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday launched a new program encouraging students to keep their communities litter free. The program – “Litter Free School Zones” – was launched in coordination with Keep Delaware Beautiful and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). This was launched in coordination with the “Keep DE Litter Free” initiative.
Delaware Division of the Arts Announces 2022-2023 POETRY OUT LOUD Poetry Recitation Contest
High school students in Delaware invited to compete in national poetry recitation contest. Wilmington, Del. (September 23, 2022) – The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation present Poetry Out Loud™ in partnership with Delaware Division of the Arts. This national arts education program encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills and build self-confidence, while also learning more about both classic and contemporary poetry.
2023 Delaware Teacher of the Year to be Named Next Month
Twenty of the state’s top teachers will be honored at a celebration on Oct. 11, when one of them will be named Delaware’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2022 calendar year because of their superior ability to inspire students with a love of learning, exemplary demonstration of professional traits and strong sense of dedication and devotion to teaching.
DNREC to Seek Community Water Project Proposals
The Laurel Redevelopment Corporation made use of a DNREC Community Water Quality Improvement Grant to help fund construction of Tidewater Park in Laurel /DNREC photo. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delaware non-profit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowners’ associations to submit project proposals to be considered for matching grant funds from DNREC’s Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program.
Delaware Natural Resources Police Cite Sussex Man for Illegal Dumping
Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit (ECU) arrested a Georgetown man Tuesday, Sept. 20, on a charge of illegal dumping on a public roadway. After an investigation by ECU officers, Serapio Zapata, 58, was issued an e-ticket with a fine of $637 for causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste materials.
