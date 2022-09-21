Read full article on original website
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike
Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week. Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Weekly applications for mortgages stepped...
msn.com
4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy From Tech Sector Amid Market Swings
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile so far this year, owing to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a huge decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030
Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates
These bank stocks will get an earnings boost from rising interest rates.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
Fed raises interest rates by 0.75% again: Here's how it will hit your wallet and portfolio
The Fed raised rates for the third time by 75 basis points. Every consumer rate from auto and home loans to savings and credit card will follow.
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
This week’s decision could pit governor Andrew Bailey against an expansionary PM and chancellor
The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession
A "deep recession" in the housing market may lead the Fed to hike rates by less than expected in November, said Pantheon Macroeconomics. The Fed may opt to raise rates by 50 basis points instead of 75 basis points, which is what investors were widely pricing in. Sentiment among homebuilders...
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 22, 2022 | Rates high as Fed announces another extra large hike
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As expected, the Federal Reserve decided...
Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
Wall Street strategists are torn on whether the stock market is about to crash or soar 20% ahead of next week's Fed meeting. Here's where 6 market experts stand.
Ahead of the Fed's anticipated interest rate hike next week, Wall Street investors are torn on the outlook for stocks. Some Wall Street strategists expect a sharp rebound in stocks by year-end as inflation cools off. That conflicts with the view of Ray Dalio and Scott Minerd, who say the...
Investors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Investors withdrew money from global bond and equity funds in the week ended September 21, with caution creeping in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in which further rate hikes were expected to tame soaring inflation.
Why Mortgages Will Become More Costly After Today’s Fed Rate Hike
Potential home buyers already spooked by the highest mortgage rate in 14 years aren't likely to feel much better after the Federal Reserve's next rate hike, scheduled for Sept. 21, 2022. The Fed is...
Wall Street ends lower as global central banks raise rates
Stocks fell again Thursday, deepening Wall Street's losses for the week, as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, its third straight drop. The benchmark index is down about 3% so far this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%...
Motley Fool
Is This Beaten-Down Growth Stock a Buy?
This company recently logged another quarter of at least 20% revenue growth. The pet health insurer maintains a sturdy balance sheet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
