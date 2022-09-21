ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike

Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week. Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Weekly applications for mortgages stepped...
REAL ESTATE
msn.com

4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy From Tech Sector Amid Market Swings

The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile so far this year, owing to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a huge decline in the major U.S. indexes.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Based Lending#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#Business Personal Finance#Q2#Q1 And Q2 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Hill

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
STOCKS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Wall Street ends lower as global central banks raise rates

Stocks fell again Thursday, deepening Wall Street's losses for the week, as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, its third straight drop. The benchmark index is down about 3% so far this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Beaten-Down Growth Stock a Buy?

This company recently logged another quarter of at least 20% revenue growth. The pet health insurer maintains a sturdy balance sheet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy