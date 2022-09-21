ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott praises STC’s apprenticeship programs

MCALLEN, Texas – In a guest column in the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Gov. Greg Abbott praised South Texas College’s efforts to promote apprenticeships and job opportunities for Rio Grande Valley residents. The column coincided with an STC graduation ceremony for 20 students who just completed...
Video: Mendez: Legislature should do more to attract, keep, Space industry in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez says the Legislature could and should do more to help the Space industry stay and grow in Texas. The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service secured an exclusive video interview with Mendez at a recent news conference to promote a new partnership between his city, UT-Rio Grande Valley, and Cosmic Shielding.
