riograndeguardian.com
Abbott praises STC’s apprenticeship programs
MCALLEN, Texas – In a guest column in the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Gov. Greg Abbott praised South Texas College’s efforts to promote apprenticeships and job opportunities for Rio Grande Valley residents. The column coincided with an STC graduation ceremony for 20 students who just completed...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Mendez: Legislature should do more to attract, keep, Space industry in Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez says the Legislature could and should do more to help the Space industry stay and grow in Texas. The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service secured an exclusive video interview with Mendez at a recent news conference to promote a new partnership between his city, UT-Rio Grande Valley, and Cosmic Shielding.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Rodney Rodriguez attends TWC’s 6th Annual Apprenticeship Texas Conference
MCALLEN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission is holding its first ever conference south of San Antonio. The two-day 6th Annual Apprenticeship Texas Conference wraps up Sept. 23 at the McAllen Convention Center. For the last five years the conference has been held at the River Walk in San Antonio.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Index Reynosa Foundation’s big golf tournament takes place Sept. 24 in Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – Index Reynosa, the trade association for the maquiladora industry in Reynosa, has a foundation that raises money for worthy causes. Each year the foundation hosts one charity golf tournament in the Rio Grande Valley in order to raise funds for the nonprofits it supports in Reynosa.
