Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This Locations Services Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Smartphone privacy and security is always a hot topic, but what does it actually mean in terms of things you should be on the look-out for? You may not be aware of how much information your phone is actually giving apps access to, or how those apps are delivering your content to third-party sources for profit. Many Apple experts agree that the first place to start making changes is in your Locations Services. Digital Privacy Expert Danka Delic at ProPrivacy explains why you should disable this locations services setting ASAP — it can protect your privacy and even help prolong your battery life.
Amazon, Google Hear Consumers, Crank Up Volume of Voice Commerce Touchpoints
The chorus supporting expansion of voice commerce and smart home applications has gotten considerably louder in 2022 as Amazon specifically brings Alexa deeper into connecting consumers with sellers via an ongoing introduction of new tools and capabilities. At its annual Amazon Accelerate conference for independent sellers on the platform on...
NFL・
ship-technology.com
Namsung Shipping deploys CyberLogitec’s automated stowage planning tool
The OPUS Stowage Prime solution is a next-generation automated engine designed to cope with a high loading planning workload. South Korean shipping company Namsung Shipping has opted for CyberLogitec’s automated vessel stowage planning solution, OPUS Stowage Prime. The deployment of the solution was completed in July. The shipping company...
iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds all the time, and often fall under the category of 'pretty obvious feature that most people are already aware of' (we knew we could use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But every now and again something genuinely cool pops up, like this awesome little-known accessibility tool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Review: A promising video doorbell at a great price is held back ironically by money
The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell brings a lot to the table that even some more expensive options lack at a very affordable price. But that cost is made up by a decision that really hurts the overall experience.
PC Magazine
Meta Sued for Tracking iOS Users Even If They've Opted Out
Meta is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims it developed a secret work-around for Apple's privacy rules on iOS, allowing it to collect personal data without consent. Last year, Apple changed the rules for iOS app developers by forcing them to ask a user's permission before their apps are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
komando.com
Simple and quick guide to managing your Android device storage like a pro
Want more out of your Android phone? We all do. Thankfully, Android is very versatile and accessible. One way to take full advantage of your device is to add apps that open up a more significant world of possibilities. Tap or click here for five handy Google apps you should use on your Android. But what if your device is running out of storage and downloading apps isn’t an option?
Digital Trends
Adobe Free Trial: Try Creative Cloud for free
If you’ve recently bought yourself one of the best tablets or one of the best laptops, you may have an interest in breaking it in with some creativity. If that’s the case, an Adobe free trial is something worth looking into, as Adobe for decades has been known for providing editors, designers, and other artists with some of the best software tools for harnessing their creativity. With recent updates that make apps like Lightroom a whole lot more useful, and with real-time editing in Premiere Pro and After Effects, testing the Adobe library of software to see if it fits your needs is an idea worth exploring.
Amazon is selling an amazing iPhone for just £239 – and it can get the iOS 16 update
AMAZON is flogging an impressive Apple smartphone for just under £240. The popular iPhone XS – with its iconic all-screen design – is currently available for a very low price. Apple was flogging the handset for £999 when we reviewed it in late 2018. Now Amazon...
9to5Mac
How to add custom icons and Contacts to your new iOS 16 Lock Screen
Do you remember when you could make your iPhone Home Screen aesthetic with iOS 14? With iOS 16 finally out there, now you can take your Lock Screen to the next level with more customization than ever. To help you with that, a developer created two specific apps that will...
FOXBusiness
How to get FOX Business headlines on your iPhone lock screen
Readers can now get their FOX Business headlines right on their iPhone's lock screen! Here's how to do it. First, you'll need to download the iOS 16 Apple operating system and update your FOX Business app. To update the operating system, if you haven't already done so: under "Settings," select...
The Windows Club
How to translate Emails in Gmail
This post shows you how to translate Emails in Gmail. If your business involves communication in multiple languages, or a message written in a foreign language occasionally pops up in your email account; you can use Gmail’s language translation feature to translate that message to your native or preferred language.
Phone Arena
How to enable battery percentage in iOS 16
IOS 16 brings many new features to your iPhone, but it also brings a function that we all loved back from the dead — the battery percentage indicator. Yes, if you have an eligible iPhone running iOS 16, you can now activate the battery percentage and see precisely how much battery you have left. And, in this article, we will show you how to enable this old-new iOS feature.
Comments / 0