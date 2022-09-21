ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

BBC

Jorge Vilda: Spain women's players call for coach to be sacked

Spain's football federation says 15 players have said they will resign from the women's national team unless head coach Jorge Vilda is sacked. The RFEF said the players claim his tenure is affecting their emotional state and health. However, the RFEF said it "is not going to allow the players...
The Independent

Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message

Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
The Associated Press

Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
The Independent

Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
The Independent

Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
960 The Ref

Spanish women's soccer in turmoil after player revolt

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Spanish soccer is in turmoil after 15 players on the women’s national team pulled out of the squad saying their coach has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and their health. Late Thursday, the federation announced that the 15...
BBC

Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble

Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
NBC Sports

USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly

The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.
The Associated Press

Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
