Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Brazilian journalist insists Arsenal man will be on the plane to Qatar
Gabriel Jesus was snubbed by coach Tite for Brazil’s recent matches, and there has been so much fuss about the decision. The striker moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the last transfer window, and he has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League since that time.
BBC
Jorge Vilda: Spain women's players call for coach to be sacked
Spain's football federation says 15 players have said they will resign from the women's national team unless head coach Jorge Vilda is sacked. The RFEF said the players claim his tenure is affecting their emotional state and health. However, the RFEF said it "is not going to allow the players...
Eight European countries to participate in diversity campaign during Qatar World Cup
Ten European football teams -- the Netherlands, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales -- will participate in a season-long "OneLove" campaign promoting inclusion and opposing discrimination.
FIFA・
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Date, live stream FREE, TV channel and kick-off time for 2022 World Cup Group C clash
POLAND have Saudi Arabia lined up for their second Group C clash - and they'll be hoping Robert Lewandowski can deliver the goods. Lewandowski, 34, could be representing his country at the World Cup for the last time. And having got life at Barcelona off to a sensational start, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message
Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures Until 2022 Qatar World Cup
Here are Liverpool's thirteen matches between October and November before the leagues break up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
BBC
Argentina 3-0 Honduras: Messi scores twice as Argentina extend unbeaten run
Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games. The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in. Messi doubled...
Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games
Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer in action as France host Austria in a Nations League clash.
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
John Herdman compares Canada's clash with Uruguay to a 'cup final' following Qatar win
The Canadian Men's National Team will head into their clash against Uruguay next week full of confidence following their 2-0 win over Qatar on Friday.
Spanish women's soccer in turmoil after player revolt
BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Spanish soccer is in turmoil after 15 players on the women’s national team pulled out of the squad saying their coach has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and their health. Late Thursday, the federation announced that the 15...
BBC
Marseille and Nice given stadium bans by Uefa after crowd trouble
Marseille and Nice will play their next European home games behind closed doors as punishment for recent crowd trouble. Uefa charged Marseille following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on 13 September. Nice, meanwhile, were punished after their Europa Conference League tie with Cologne on 8 September...
NBC Sports
USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly
The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.
FIFA・
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA・
Comments / 0