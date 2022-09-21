Read full article on original website
Truly Applegate: ‘He could disarm anybody with his charming personality’
Stories abound about Truly Applegate — and his kindness, his wisdom, his strength, his patience, his courage, his compassion. But perhaps none better illustrates the force of his personality than a bullet-riddled incident in which Springfield police officer Truly Applegate resurrected his former self, Ozark High School biology instructor Truly Applegate, and used his “teacher voice” to talk a drug-addled gunman into peaceably surrendering.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
Missouri ranked ninth unhappiest state in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to a new study, Missouri is the ninth-most unhappy state in the nation. The study comes from WalletHub, which measured several quality-of-life indicators to rank each state in terms of happiness. Those indicators were: Emotional & Physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment. Missouri took 40th place for the best state […]
Fall festivities around Springfield, MO
Click the event title to get more details. Shannon Cay Bowers strives to be a leader in her community with creative solutions and an open heart. She obtained her degree in Broadcast Journalism from Missouri State University and currently balances her duties at the Springfield Daily Citizen with her role as a documentary filmmaker with Carbon Trace Productions. Shannon adores spending time in a crowd and coming home to her partner, two dogs, and four cats. More by Shannon Bowers.
Clothing closets will be available in nearly all of Springfield’s schools by end of year
Clothing and hygiene issues — whether it’s soiled or ill-fitting clothes, or a lack of soap and deodorant — can easily prevent a kid from learning and being comfortable in school. That’s why Care to Learn has put in stocked clothing closets at nearly all Springfield Public...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Springfield CultureFest, with lineup of local artists and vendors, returns to Commercial Street
Amid the seemingly endless fall festivals and corn mazes, Springfield CultureFest offers something different than the celebration of autumn: diversity. CultureFest will be taking place as an extension of the Commercial Street City Market on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature local musicians, dancers and crafters celebrating their different ethnicities.
The nearby town of Hartville to be recognized as USA’s center on Wednesday
HARTVILLE – Hartville, about 1 hour east of Springfield, is officially the heart of the United States. The designation — based on the distribution of population found during the 2020 U.S. Census — will be celebrated on Sept. 21 at a ceremony in the Wright County seat featuring local leaders as well as federal government officials.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Springfield Daily Citizen wins national award from Institute for Nonprofit News
The Springfield Daily Citizen, in just its seventh month of publication, has won its first national award. The Institute for Nonprofit News handed out the Nonprofit News Awards on Sept. 21, giving the Springfield Daily Citizen team the “Breaking Barriers Award” in the Medium Newsroom category for stories that humanized and helped the homeless.
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
Banned books are focus of new book club in Springfield
A new book club in Springfield focuses on material that’s been challenged or banned outright from library shelves. The Communities Reading Together Book Club, hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Library District, launches this week as the district observes national Banned Books Week. Krystal Smith, a manager in the reference...
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
Parking for Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge explained
Bass Pro Shops and Thunder Ridge Nature Arena are clarifying some information about parking for the Garth Brooks concerts scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct, 1 and Oct. 2.
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
Filling a hole in the sky: Springfield airport approves lease for startup aircraft company
Newly licensed pilots need to log hours in the air, but what happens when they lack the money or the desire to own their own plane outright? They rent planes to log training hours and develop their skills. The Springfield Airport Board unanimously approved a lease agreement with a startup...
Winning the war for talent for nonprofits: how to engage highly skilled volunteers
Presented by SRC Holdings Corp. This post was paid for and produced by SRC Holdings Corp. The Daily Citizen newsroom was not involved in the creation of this content. The reality for nonprofits, as they struggle to compete in the war for talent, is long waiting lists or turning away people who need services.
Letter: New leadership needed to fight rising crime in Springfield
Last year, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams spoke with KY3. During this interview he insisted the average Springfield resident does not need to worry about their safety and said Springfield has little random violent crime. This statement may come as a surprise to those Springfieldians who have watched the steady...
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
