The U.S. has a new center of population, and it's in the Missouri Ozarks. NOAA and the U.S. Census Bureau are marking the new U.S. center of population today. Hartville, a town of about 600 people in central southern Missouri, is the town closest to the point that represents the average location of where people in the U.S. live. In other words, an imaginary, flat, weightless and rigid map of the United States would balance perfectly on Hartville, if everyone in the country were of identical weight. The designated location is based on data from the 2020 Census.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO