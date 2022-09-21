Read full article on original website
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Daily Citizen wins national award from Institute for Nonprofit News
The Springfield Daily Citizen, in just its seventh month of publication, has won its first national award. The Institute for Nonprofit News handed out the Nonprofit News Awards on Sept. 21, giving the Springfield Daily Citizen team the “Breaking Barriers Award” in the Medium Newsroom category for stories that humanized and helped the homeless.
sgfcitizen.org
Clothing closets will be available in nearly all of Springfield’s schools by end of year
Clothing and hygiene issues — whether it’s soiled or ill-fitting clothes, or a lack of soap and deodorant — can easily prevent a kid from learning and being comfortable in school. That’s why Care to Learn has put in stocked clothing closets at nearly all Springfield Public...
933kwto.com
Community Offering Kind Words, Prayers for Missouri State Broadcaster Art Hains
Missouri State University’s “Voice of the Bears”, Art Hains is in critical condition with a rare infection that doctors believe is Guillain-Barre syndrome. While Art and his family continue to fight, sportscasters and personalities from around the country are showing their support for the hall of fame broadcaster.
sgfcitizen.org
Truly Applegate: ‘He could disarm anybody with his charming personality’
Stories abound about Truly Applegate — and his kindness, his wisdom, his strength, his patience, his courage, his compassion. But perhaps none better illustrates the force of his personality than a bullet-riddled incident in which Springfield police officer Truly Applegate resurrected his former self, Ozark High School biology instructor Truly Applegate, and used his “teacher voice” to talk a drug-addled gunman into peaceably surrendering.
sgfcitizen.org
Fall festivities around Springfield, MO
Click the event title to get more details. Shannon Cay Bowers strives to be a leader in her community with creative solutions and an open heart. She obtained her degree in Broadcast Journalism from Missouri State University and currently balances her duties at the Springfield Daily Citizen with her role as a documentary filmmaker with Carbon Trace Productions. Shannon adores spending time in a crowd and coming home to her partner, two dogs, and four cats. More by Shannon Bowers.
New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
sgfcitizen.org
Banned books are focus of new book club in Springfield
A new book club in Springfield focuses on material that’s been challenged or banned outright from library shelves. The Communities Reading Together Book Club, hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Library District, launches this week as the district observes national Banned Books Week. Krystal Smith, a manager in the reference...
KYTV
The Kitchen has new home and an emphasis on finding homes for the homeless
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was 1983 when Sister Lorraine Biebel began serving meals to the hungry in Springfield. So now, when many people think of The Kitchen, the non-profit organization she founded, they probably remember the soup kitchen feeding the homeless population on Commercial Street and the congregate housing The Kitchen offered at the Missouri Hotel.
“This is long overdue”: Money from 24th Steak and Steak Dinner going to teen youth center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After a two-year long hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Springfield Boys and Girls Club Steak and Steak Dinner is back. “It’s been a staple for 24 years, but we weren’t able to do it safely. I’m really excited to be back again tonight.” CEO Brandy Harris said. It’s the group’s biggest fundraising […]
lakeexpo.com
A Missouri Ozarks Town Is The New U.S Center Of Population
The U.S. has a new center of population, and it's in the Missouri Ozarks. NOAA and the U.S. Census Bureau are marking the new U.S. center of population today. Hartville, a town of about 600 people in central southern Missouri, is the town closest to the point that represents the average location of where people in the U.S. live. In other words, an imaginary, flat, weightless and rigid map of the United States would balance perfectly on Hartville, if everyone in the country were of identical weight. The designated location is based on data from the 2020 Census.
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
sgfcitizen.org
Half a million dollars given to Greene County businesses
Forty-nine Greene County businesses will get money to stay afloat and pay their employees as they continue recovering from the economic symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greene County Commission announced a fourth round of funding awards for small businesses that applied for relief through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This round of funding, announced Sept. 20, is $515,455. It brings the total amount of money the Greene County Commission has passed along to 204 small businesses to almost $2.46 million since July 26.
sgfcitizen.org
Letter: New leadership needed to fight rising crime in Springfield
Last year, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams spoke with KY3. During this interview he insisted the average Springfield resident does not need to worry about their safety and said Springfield has little random violent crime. This statement may come as a surprise to those Springfieldians who have watched the steady...
How the community is supporting the first responder severely injured in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A well-known first responder needs some help of his own after being involved in a head-on collision. Casper Hopkins has served his local community as a firefighter and EMT. He was on his way home from work when he was hit and injured severely. “By the Grace of God, he’s still with […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
KYTV
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
sgfcitizen.org
University Heights Neighborhood Assoc. Board issues official statement on rezoning request
The University Heights Neighborhood Association’s board of directors released a statement Friday morning to explain its official stance on the potential rezoning of the northwest corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue. The association is opposed to a developer’s request to rezone the properties from residential to general retail....
ksgf.com
Legendary Broadcaster Art Haines Hospitalized
(KTTS News) – Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Missouri State Bears, Art Haines, has been hospitalized. Doctors say that 66-year-old Haines is suffering from the immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome and is in critical condition. Family members posted Thursday that Haines is in ICU and on a ventilator....
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
