Springfield, MO

sgfcitizen.org

Springfield Daily Citizen wins national award from Institute for Nonprofit News

The Springfield Daily Citizen, in just its seventh month of publication, has won its first national award. The Institute for Nonprofit News handed out the Nonprofit News Awards on Sept. 21, giving the Springfield Daily Citizen team the “Breaking Barriers Award” in the Medium Newsroom category for stories that humanized and helped the homeless.
sgfcitizen.org

Truly Applegate: ‘He could disarm anybody with his charming personality’

Stories abound about Truly Applegate — and his kindness, his wisdom, his strength, his patience, his courage, his compassion. But perhaps none better illustrates the force of his personality than a bullet-riddled incident in which Springfield police officer Truly Applegate resurrected his former self, Ozark High School biology instructor Truly Applegate, and used his “teacher voice” to talk a drug-addled gunman into peaceably surrendering.
Local
Missouri Society
City
Society
sgfcitizen.org

Fall festivities around Springfield, MO

Click the event title to get more details. Shannon Cay Bowers strives to be a leader in her community with creative solutions and an open heart. She obtained her degree in Broadcast Journalism from Missouri State University and currently balances her duties at the Springfield Daily Citizen with her role as a documentary filmmaker with Carbon Trace Productions. Shannon adores spending time in a crowd and coming home to her partner, two dogs, and four cats. More by Shannon Bowers.
KOLR10 News

New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
sgfcitizen.org

Banned books are focus of new book club in Springfield

A new book club in Springfield focuses on material that’s been challenged or banned outright from library shelves. The Communities Reading Together Book Club, hosted by the Springfield-Greene County Library District, launches this week as the district observes national Banned Books Week. Krystal Smith, a manager in the reference...
KYTV

The Kitchen has new home and an emphasis on finding homes for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was 1983 when Sister Lorraine Biebel began serving meals to the hungry in Springfield. So now, when many people think of The Kitchen, the non-profit organization she founded, they probably remember the soup kitchen feeding the homeless population on Commercial Street and the congregate housing The Kitchen offered at the Missouri Hotel.
lakeexpo.com

A Missouri Ozarks Town Is The New U.S Center Of Population

The U.S. has a new center of population, and it's in the Missouri Ozarks. NOAA and the U.S. Census Bureau are marking the new U.S. center of population today. Hartville, a town of about 600 people in central southern Missouri, is the town closest to the point that represents the average location of where people in the U.S. live. In other words, an imaginary, flat, weightless and rigid map of the United States would balance perfectly on Hartville, if everyone in the country were of identical weight. The designated location is based on data from the 2020 Census.
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
sgfcitizen.org

Half a million dollars given to Greene County businesses

Forty-nine Greene County businesses will get money to stay afloat and pay their employees as they continue recovering from the economic symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greene County Commission announced a fourth round of funding awards for small businesses that applied for relief through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This round of funding, announced Sept. 20, is $515,455. It brings the total amount of money the Greene County Commission has passed along to 204 small businesses to almost $2.46 million since July 26.
sgfcitizen.org

Letter: New leadership needed to fight rising crime in Springfield

Last year, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams spoke with KY3. During this interview he insisted the average Springfield resident does not need to worry about their safety and said Springfield has little random violent crime. This statement may come as a surprise to those Springfieldians who have watched the steady...
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
KYTV

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
ksgf.com

Legendary Broadcaster Art Haines Hospitalized

(KTTS News) – Legendary broadcaster and voice of the Missouri State Bears, Art Haines, has been hospitalized. Doctors say that 66-year-old Haines is suffering from the immune disease Guillain-Barré syndrome and is in critical condition. Family members posted Thursday that Haines is in ICU and on a ventilator....
CJ Coombs

The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri

Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
