Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Half a million dollars given to Greene County businesses

Forty-nine Greene County businesses will get money to stay afloat and pay their employees as they continue recovering from the economic symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greene County Commission announced a fourth round of funding awards for small businesses that applied for relief through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This round of funding, announced Sept. 20, is $515,455. It brings the total amount of money the Greene County Commission has passed along to 204 small businesses to almost $2.46 million since July 26.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Missouri Government
KYTV

Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school

Several of you are asking tax questions about the Inflation Reduction Act. One of our viewers asked, “Is it true that under the Inflation Control Act (Inflation Reduction Law), my 401K plan will now be taxed before using any of the funds?”
NIXA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield CultureFest, with lineup of local artists and vendors, returns to Commercial Street

Amid the seemingly endless fall festivals and corn mazes, Springfield CultureFest offers something different than the celebration of autumn: diversity. CultureFest will be taking place as an extension of the Commercial Street City Market on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature local musicians, dancers and crafters celebrating their different ethnicities.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

State of the Ozarks Fest is a big hit on historic Downing Street

The State of the Ozarks Fest was once again a big hit on historic Downing Street in Hollister, Saturday, Sept. 17. With crystal clear skies and warm temperatures, vendors, food trucks and artisans of all kinds gathered to participate in the festival which as usual, attracted large crowds to the event.
HOLLISTER, MO
Lyle Foster
KYTV

Bryant Creek State Park opening Friday in southern Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks will celebrate the grand opening of one of its newest parks on Saturday. Located in southern Douglas County, Bryant Creek State Park features many natural attributes, including large oaks, short leaf pines, and steep river hills that front the stream from which it’s named. Before cars, Bryant Creek was the main north-south travel route through the watershed. Travelers would walk, ride horses, or drive their wagons up and down Bryant Creek.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
HARTVILLE, MO
#Historic District#Building Permit#Linus Realestate#Ne Springfield#Arkifex Studios#Ozmod 425#Llc#Springfield City Council
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Fish Kill At Bolivar Park

The City of Bolivar says a fish kill took place at the lake at Dunnegan Memorial Park. The Bolivar Public Works Department has contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation to investigate the cause of the fish kill. Liberty Utilities is feeding fresh water into the lake to restore the water...
BOLIVAR, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield Daily Citizen wins national award from Institute for Nonprofit News

The Springfield Daily Citizen, in just its seventh month of publication, has won its first national award. The Institute for Nonprofit News handed out the Nonprofit News Awards on Sept. 21, giving the Springfield Daily Citizen team the “Breaking Barriers Award” in the Medium Newsroom category for stories that humanized and helped the homeless.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KYTV

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
americanroadmagazine.com

21st Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival

The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival brings classic car, street machines, muscle cars and hot rod enthusiasts to historic downtown Springfield for an incredible weekend of family entertainment. Food, music and fun, plus a burnout contest like no other!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curb crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department says three cameras near Scenic and Walnut have already curbed crime in the area. The area has seen a lot of crime this year, from shootings to a homicide near the intersection in August. The new cameras are made up of five with a bright flashing blue light that stays on through the night. The cameras record 24/7 and are designed to be seen to discourage crime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

