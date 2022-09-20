Forty-nine Greene County businesses will get money to stay afloat and pay their employees as they continue recovering from the economic symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greene County Commission announced a fourth round of funding awards for small businesses that applied for relief through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This round of funding, announced Sept. 20, is $515,455. It brings the total amount of money the Greene County Commission has passed along to 204 small businesses to almost $2.46 million since July 26.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO