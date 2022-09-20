Read full article on original website
sgfcitizen.org
University Heights Neighborhood Assoc. Board issues official statement on rezoning request
The University Heights Neighborhood Association’s board of directors released a statement Friday morning to explain its official stance on the potential rezoning of the northwest corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue. The association is opposed to a developer’s request to rezone the properties from residential to general retail....
New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
KYTV
Branson Mo. Police Department promotes safety around railroad crossings during National Rail Safety Week
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Police Department is spreading the message of safety around railroad crossings as part of national rail safety week. According to Operation Lifesaver, every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train. One Branson visitor stresses the importance of being...
sgfcitizen.org
Half a million dollars given to Greene County businesses
Forty-nine Greene County businesses will get money to stay afloat and pay their employees as they continue recovering from the economic symptoms of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greene County Commission announced a fourth round of funding awards for small businesses that applied for relief through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This round of funding, announced Sept. 20, is $515,455. It brings the total amount of money the Greene County Commission has passed along to 204 small businesses to almost $2.46 million since July 26.
KYTV
Homeowners raise concerns over traffic around a Nixa school
Several of you are asking tax questions about the Inflation Reduction Act. One of our viewers asked, “Is it true that under the Inflation Control Act (Inflation Reduction Law), my 401K plan will now be taxed before using any of the funds?”
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield CultureFest, with lineup of local artists and vendors, returns to Commercial Street
Amid the seemingly endless fall festivals and corn mazes, Springfield CultureFest offers something different than the celebration of autumn: diversity. CultureFest will be taking place as an extension of the Commercial Street City Market on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature local musicians, dancers and crafters celebrating their different ethnicities.
bransontrilakesnews.com
State of the Ozarks Fest is a big hit on historic Downing Street
The State of the Ozarks Fest was once again a big hit on historic Downing Street in Hollister, Saturday, Sept. 17. With crystal clear skies and warm temperatures, vendors, food trucks and artisans of all kinds gathered to participate in the festival which as usual, attracted large crowds to the event.
No one really knows why we named our city “Springfield”, here’s why
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Depending on who you ask, you may get different answers about the origins of Springfield’s namesake. The reason that it was lost in time was due to one man. Here’s a look at Springfield’s origins. The town was incorporated in 1838, according to the City of Springfield. In 1835, approximately 500 people […]
KYTV
Bryant Creek State Park opening Friday in southern Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks will celebrate the grand opening of one of its newest parks on Saturday. Located in southern Douglas County, Bryant Creek State Park features many natural attributes, including large oaks, short leaf pines, and steep river hills that front the stream from which it’s named. Before cars, Bryant Creek was the main north-south travel route through the watershed. Travelers would walk, ride horses, or drive their wagons up and down Bryant Creek.
KYTV
Springfield home at center of heated debate boarded up
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An historic Springfield home on the corner of Sunshine and National at the center of a heated debate between developers and people living in University Heights has been boarded up. Ralph Duda and former NBA player Anthony Toliver own several houses on the corner. They want...
This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
sgfcitizen.org
Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued
After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
933kwto.com
Fish Kill At Bolivar Park
The City of Bolivar says a fish kill took place at the lake at Dunnegan Memorial Park. The Bolivar Public Works Department has contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation to investigate the cause of the fish kill. Liberty Utilities is feeding fresh water into the lake to restore the water...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Daily Citizen wins national award from Institute for Nonprofit News
The Springfield Daily Citizen, in just its seventh month of publication, has won its first national award. The Institute for Nonprofit News handed out the Nonprofit News Awards on Sept. 21, giving the Springfield Daily Citizen team the “Breaking Barriers Award” in the Medium Newsroom category for stories that humanized and helped the homeless.
sgfcitizen.org
Filling a hole in the sky: Springfield airport approves lease for startup aircraft company
Newly licensed pilots need to log hours in the air, but what happens when they lack the money or the desire to own their own plane outright? They rent planes to log training hours and develop their skills. The Springfield Airport Board unanimously approved a lease agreement with a startup...
Vandals hit Rescue One Clinic overnight
A Springfield organization that works to find abandoned animals homes said someone tried to break into its clinic Wednesday night.
KYTV
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
americanroadmagazine.com
21st Annual International Route 66 Mother Road Festival
The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival brings classic car, street machines, muscle cars and hot rod enthusiasts to historic downtown Springfield for an incredible weekend of family entertainment. Food, music and fun, plus a burnout contest like no other!
KYTV
Police hope large cameras in Springfield neighborhood curb crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department says three cameras near Scenic and Walnut have already curbed crime in the area. The area has seen a lot of crime this year, from shootings to a homicide near the intersection in August. The new cameras are made up of five with a bright flashing blue light that stays on through the night. The cameras record 24/7 and are designed to be seen to discourage crime.
