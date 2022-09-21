Read full article on original website
Barclays shareholders sue in U.S. over $17.6 billion debt sale blunder
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) was sued on Friday in a proposed U.S. class action in which shareholders claimed they were defrauded in connection with the British bank's sale of $17.6 billion more debt than regulators had allowed.
Aveva investor plans to reject Schneider takeover offer - FT
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada-based Mawer Investment management, a top investor in Aveva PLC (AVV.L), plans to reject Schneider Electric's (SCHN.PA) 9.5 billion pounds ($10.66 billion) takeover offer, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
FOXBusiness
Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation
United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Deutsche Bank says it now expects a ‘longer and deeper’ recession in Europe as the energy crisis takes a turn for the worse
Europe is stuck in an energy crisis, and winter is coming. The situation is now so bad that E.U. officials have called on member states to voluntarily ration energy, noting that the cuts could become mandatory. In many places in Europe, the cost of electricity has risen so much that...
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says a European recession is a ‘done deal’ but the U.S. might not be far behind
There's a difference between recession chances in the U.S. and foreign markets, Mohamed El-Erian says. It remains to be seen whether a recession is going to hit the U.S., but an economic downturn may already be set in stone in other parts of the world. Many economists have predicted that...
U.S. bank regulators consider new rules for regional banks in times of crisis -WSJ
Sept 18 (Reuters) - A group of bank regulators appointed by U.S President Joe Biden is considering new rules which will require big regional banks to add financial cushions that can be used in times of crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are All Getting Hammered
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, BP plc BP and Shell PLC SHEL shares are trading lower by 5.96% to $85.15, 8.49% to $28.18 and 7.80% to $48.27, respectively, Friday morning. Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. An economic slowdown could negatively impact oil demand.
Twitter shareholders have approved the $44 billion sale to Elon Musk
Almost all of Twitter's shareholders have voted to approve the social media giant's deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had agreed to buy it for $44 billion but has since tried to back out. About 98.6% of stockholders approved the buyout, priced at $54.20 per share. That was higher...
Canada records C$6.33 billion budget surplus over first four months of 2022/23
OTTAWA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a C$6.33 billion ($4.67 billion) budget surplus for the first four months of the 2022/23 fiscal year, helped by higher tax revenues and the ending of coronavirus support measures, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Billionaire hedge fund manager argues for increasing immigration to fight inflation
New York CNN Business — Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager and activist investor, has an alternative idea to fight inflation: Increase immigration. He criticized the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes in a series of tweets Thursday and Friday as a blunt tool that will destroy consumer demand and trigger a recession.
1 ETF That's All You Need for Retirement, Plus 7 More to Consider
Get familiar with exchange-traded funds, because they can serve you well.
Government to borrow more than £70 billion to fund energy help and tax cuts
The Government will borrow an extra £70 billion over the coming months to fund its massive energy bills support for households and businesses.The combined energy schemes will cost around £60 billion over the first six months, the Chancellor announced on Friday.The business relief package, which provides companies with a discount on their bills, will cost around £29 billion over the period.Meanwhile the support for regular people, which caps bills at £2,500 for the average household – although your bill can be higher or lower if you use more or less energy than the average – will cost £31 billion, according...
BBC
Income tax to be cut by 1p from April
The majority of taxpayers will pay one pence less in income tax in the pound from April next year. New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the cut in the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% would benefit more than 31 million people. The cut, which applies to annual...
UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don’t go bust amid soaring energy prices. Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1 to ensure companies “are able to get through this winter.” “We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. U.K. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the government measures would “stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation,” though critics predicted it would lead to higher interest rates and government debt.
Defence firms and housebuilders rise amid Russia tensions and stamp duty cuts
The FTSE 100 notched up its first strong performance in more than a week as a mix of Russia’s latest escalation in its war with Ukraine and reports of a stamp duty cut pushed up some of the index’s members.By the end of the day defence manufacturer BAE systems was one of the top performers on the FTSE.It came after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced he would mobilise 300,000 reservists to try to turn around a war which has turned against him in recent weeks.Experts question how much impact the thousands of poorly trained troops will have, and whether Russia...
Vietnam plans cuts in fuel taxes as inflation rises
HANOI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Vietnam's finance ministry on Friday said it is proposing to the legislature cutting the special consumption tax and value-added tax on fuels to keep inflation under 4% this year.
Sri Lanka aims to have $2.9 billion IMF loan finalised in December - sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund board to approve a $2.9 billion loan by year-end, officials from the country’s central bank told investors during a virtual presentation on Friday, sources participating in the event said.
