FOXBusiness

Billionaire oil refinery owner reveals 'simple' solution to lower inflation

United Refining Company and Gristedes CEO John Catsimatidis revealed the "simple" solution to lowering inflation, which currently sits near 40-year highs. Speaking on "Varney & Co." on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman also revealed America’s "salvation" as it pertains to lowering energy prices, stressing that they would drop "if North America opened up its spigots."
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are All Getting Hammered

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM, BP plc BP and Shell PLC SHEL shares are trading lower by 5.96% to $85.15, 8.49% to $28.18 and 7.80% to $48.27, respectively, Friday morning. Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower amid strength in the dollar and raised fears of an economic slowdown as investors continue to assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike. An economic slowdown could negatively impact oil demand.
The Independent

Government to borrow more than £70 billion to fund energy help and tax cuts

The Government will borrow an extra £70 billion over the coming months to fund its massive energy bills support for households and businesses.The combined energy schemes will cost around £60 billion over the first six months, the Chancellor announced on Friday.The business relief package, which provides companies with a discount on their bills, will cost around £29 billion over the period.Meanwhile the support for regular people, which caps bills at £2,500 for the average household – although your bill can be higher or lower if you use more or less energy than the average – will cost £31 billion, according...
BBC

Income tax to be cut by 1p from April

The majority of taxpayers will pay one pence less in income tax in the pound from April next year. New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the cut in the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% would benefit more than 31 million people. The cut, which applies to annual...
The Associated Press

UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don’t go bust amid soaring energy prices. Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1 to ensure companies “are able to get through this winter.” “We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. U.K. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the government measures would “stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation,” though critics predicted it would lead to higher interest rates and government debt.
The Independent

Defence firms and housebuilders rise amid Russia tensions and stamp duty cuts

The FTSE 100 notched up its first strong performance in more than a week as a mix of Russia’s latest escalation in its war with Ukraine and reports of a stamp duty cut pushed up some of the index’s members.By the end of the day defence manufacturer BAE systems was one of the top performers on the FTSE.It came after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced he would mobilise 300,000 reservists to try to turn around a war which has turned against him in recent weeks.Experts question how much impact the thousands of poorly trained troops will have, and whether Russia...
