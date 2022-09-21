Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.
NFL QB Tiers after Week 2: Sure, there's Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Then who?
We’ve got two weeks of data relating to NFL offenses and the quarterbacks who run them. Let’s overreact. This limited sample size creates an interesting, if not especially accurate, baseline for QB performance as the 2022 regular season rolls forward. While the league’s best and worst quarterbacks have been obvious, it can be difficult separating the up-and-down play of veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady or emerging passers like Kyler Murray from a deep pool of players.
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.
The Ringer
Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Big bounceback last week. Can we get hot and keep it going? It’s the question America needs answered as we head into Week 3. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule. Lines are courtesy of FanDuel. Stats are courtesy of TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks
Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
ESPN
Predicting NFL Week 3 upsets, fantasy football starts and sits, plus buzz and notes around the league
NFL Week 3 arrives on the heels of an absolutely wild Week 2, one that gave us sensational comebacks, video game-type numbers and cast a whole lot of fresh doubt on who's good, who's bad and who's in between in the National Football League. Double-digit comebacks by the Miami Dolphins,...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Jon Runyan Jr. Denies Conspiracy Theory Around Mike Evans' Suspension
Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. said his father, former NFL offensive lineman Jon Runyan Sr., was "just doing his job" when he gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans a one-game suspension. The elder Runyan serves as the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration. His...
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
It's Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. You don't have to answer that, actually, because we could all use help at this point to either cover for an injured player, replace an early disappointment or capitalize on a hot streak. If you're in the market for upgrades or placeholders,...
Bleacher Report
The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season
We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
Bleacher Report
Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year
Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.
Bleacher Report
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Bleacher Report
Green Bay Police Apologize to Packers' AJ Dillon over Incident at July Soccer Game
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis apologized to AJ Dillon on Friday following an investigation into an interaction the Green Bay Packers running back had with with an officer during a soccer game at Lambeau Field in July. Davis said in a statement, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:. "I have sustained...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
Bleacher Report
3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2
The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
Bleacher Report
Reggie Bush Says NCAA's 'Sloppy Investigation' Resulted in Heisman Trophy Forfeiture
Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush said on the latest episode of I AM ATHLETE that the NCAA launched a "sloppy" investigation into him and his family en route to the Heisman Trust forcing him to give up his 2005 Heisman Trophy. Bush dominated the gridiron for USC...
ESPN
Rating the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season for all 32 teams
While an NFL season isn't determined in two games, a couple of games is an appropriate sample to start picking up on some trends. Some are expected and others are a bit of a surprise, and it's the latter category that we're tackling below, as our NFL Nation writers are picking out which surprise trends have real staying power and which are a mirage, a blip on the 17-game NFL radar.
Bleacher Report
Justin Fields Says He'd 'Never Disrespect Anybody' After Comments on Bears Fans
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields suggested that games mean more to the players who risk their health and put in the physical and mental work needed to compete at the highest level than they do to the fans who watch, but he had to clarify what he meant after social media reaction to said comments.
