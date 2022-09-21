ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NFL QB Tiers after Week 2: Sure, there's Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Then who?

We’ve got two weeks of data relating to NFL offenses and the quarterbacks who run them. Let’s overreact. This limited sample size creates an interesting, if not especially accurate, baseline for QB performance as the 2022 regular season rolls forward. While the league’s best and worst quarterbacks have been obvious, it can be difficult separating the up-and-down play of veterans like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady or emerging passers like Kyler Murray from a deep pool of players.
The Ringer

Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Big bounceback last week. Can we get hot and keep it going? It’s the question America needs answered as we head into Week 3. We’ve got another full slate of games on the schedule. Lines are courtesy of FanDuel. Stats are courtesy of TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise noted.
NBC Sports

PFT’s Week 3 2022 NFL picks

Last week wasn’t great for us. Was it great for anyone who picks games?. Weird outcomes dotted the slate of 16 contests. A 3-0 run in the final prime-time games got me to .500, at 8-8. MDS finished 7-9. For the year, I’m 17-14-1. MDS is 14-17-1. This...
Bleacher Report

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

It's Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. You don't have to answer that, actually, because we could all use help at this point to either cover for an injured player, replace an early disappointment or capitalize on a hot streak. If you're in the market for upgrades or placeholders,...
Bleacher Report

The NFL's 5 Biggest Disappointments Early in 2022 Season

We aren't even a month into the 2022 NFL season, but already there are several players and coaches who are standing out from the crowd. While some of these talents are drawing attention for good reasons, several stick out in a negative way as a result of poor play or decision-making that is hurting their respective teams.
Bleacher Report

Report: Apple Music Buys Super Bowl Halftime Rights from NFL for $50M per Year

Apple Music has put a financial value on the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the NFL has agreed to a five-year deal worth $50 million per year with the global tech company to be the official title sponsor of the biggest football game in the United States.
Bleacher Report

Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton may not be away from the sidelines for long. During a discussion with NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill and Mike Triplett, Payton addressed whether he will return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, saying, "If the right situation presented itself, I would definitely be interested."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2

The Green Bay Packers laid out the blueprint for how they can continue to be one of the best teams in the NFC in Week 2. After a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings to kick off the season, the Packers got back on track with a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Rating the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season for all 32 teams

While an NFL season isn't determined in two games, a couple of games is an appropriate sample to start picking up on some trends. Some are expected and others are a bit of a surprise, and it's the latter category that we're tackling below, as our NFL Nation writers are picking out which surprise trends have real staying power and which are a mirage, a blip on the 17-game NFL radar.
