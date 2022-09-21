ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grim PMIs Knock Euro, Sterling to New Lows as Recession Looms

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro and sterling slumped against the dollar on Friday after surveys showed the downturn in business activity across the euro zone and Britain deepened this month and the economies were likely entering a recession. The euro slipped 0.8% to $0.97510, its lowest level since October 2020,...
UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1%.It comes after a reported 0.2% fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.A technical recession is when the economy shrinks for two quarters in a row.The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise rates to 2.25%...
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
Kwasi Kwarteng scraps cap on bankers’ bonuses in mini-budget

A cap on bankers bonuses has been lifted as part of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal event - or “mini-budget” - today, 23 September.The chancellor has scrapped the EU-wide cap introduced in 2014, which limited bonuses to 200 per cent of bankers’ annual salaries, originally intended to discourage profit-chasing that critics said triggered the financial crash of 2008.The mini-budget comes a day after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession, lifting interest rates to their highest levels for 14 years to 2.25 per cent.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Wall Street falls as Fed, Ford forecasts, give fright

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended Tuesday lower as the eve of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting expected to bring another large interest rate hike brought further evidence of the impact on corporate America from the inflation that the U.S. central bank wants to tame.
