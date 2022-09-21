GARLAND, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $61 million construction loan for The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit seniors housing project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The country club-style facility will be situated on 35.5 acres and will offer assisted living, independent living and memory care services. Amenities will include a clubhouse, theater/chapel, salon, bistro, arts and craft room, billiards room, fitness centers and multiple dining venues and gathering spaces. Alanna Ellis and Allison Holland of JLL arranged the financing through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between JAMP Enterprises LLC and Frontier Management LLC. The floating-rate loan carried a 15-year term with five-years of interest-only payments and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

