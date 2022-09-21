Read full article on original website
BW Energy Signs 68,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston
HOUSTON — BW Energy has signed a 68,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston’s Memorial City district. The locally based oil and gas firm will occupy the top three floors at 9753 Katy Freeway, a 190,000-square-foot building that is under construction and slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. Brad MacDougall and Warren Alexander represented the landlord, MetroNational, in the lease negotiations. Griff Bandy of Partners represented the tenant.
GCP, Phelan-Bennett to Develop Two Metro Charlotte Industrial Projects Totaling 442,896 SF
GASTONIA, N.C. AND FORT MILL, S.C. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Growth Capital Partners (GCP) is partnering with Houston-based Phelan-Bennett Development to develop two speculative industrial projects in metro Charlotte totaling 442,896 square feet. GCP acquired a 17.3-acre site at 1215 Jenkins Road in Gastonia in April. Set in Northwest Gateway...
High 5 Entertainment to Open 70,000 SF Venue at The Farm in Allen
ALLEN, TEXAS — High 5 Entertainment, an Austin-based concept, will open a 70,000-square-foot venue at The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. In addition to craft food and beverages, the entertainment center will feature bowling, laser tag, axe throwing, escape rooms, minigolf and private event spaces. The main facility will span 45,000 square feet, with the outdoor minigolf course accounting for the remaining 25,000 square feet. The opening is slated for fall 2023. JaRyCo is the master developer of The Farm in Allen.
JLL Arranges $61M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Project in Garland, Texas
GARLAND, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $61 million construction loan for The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit seniors housing project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The country club-style facility will be situated on 35.5 acres and will offer assisted living, independent living and memory care services. Amenities will include a clubhouse, theater/chapel, salon, bistro, arts and craft room, billiards room, fitness centers and multiple dining venues and gathering spaces. Alanna Ellis and Allison Holland of JLL arranged the financing through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between JAMP Enterprises LLC and Frontier Management LLC. The floating-rate loan carried a 15-year term with five-years of interest-only payments and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A construction timeline was not disclosed.
JLL Brokers $13M Sale of Frito-Lay Industrial Portfolio in Four Midwest States
MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $13 million sale of an 18-property industrial portfolio totaling 105,500 square feet across four Midwest states. The majority of the buildings are in Minnesota, while three are in Iowa, two are in Wisconsin and one is in North Dakota. The properties were constructed between 2007 and 2021 as build-to-suit facilities for Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo. Matt Hazelton and Cory Villaume of JLL represented the seller, Ebert Construction. Essjay Investment Co. was the buyer.
Trademark Welcomes New Retailers, Restaurants to WestBend in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Trademark Property Co. has welcomed seven new tenants to WestBend, the locally based developer’s mixed-use destination in Fort Worth. Four food and beverage concepts — fast casual eatery Sweetgreen, confectionary Van Leeuwen, burger chain Shake Shack and global culinary experience Quince — are scheduled to open before the end of the year. The Shade Store, a concept that specializes in window shades and blinds, will also debut in the fourth quarter. In addition, ear piercing salon Rowan and Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors are now open. The seven new leases total 17,102 square feet.
JLL Brokers $7M Sale of Former Huntington Bank Headquarters in Holland Township, Michigan
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $7 million sale of the former Huntington Bank headquarters located at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township, about 30 miles southwest of Grand Rapids. Family Church purchased the 132,127-square-foot property for its third location in West Michigan. The three-story building, constructed in 1992, sits on nearly 42 acres.
