The Independent

At least 35 dead in hijab protests in Iran, state media reports

At least 35 people are reported dead in hijab protests that broke out in Iran, even as president Ebrahim Raisi said that the country needed to “deal decisively” with “those who opposed security and tranquility”, Iranian state media reported.Mr Raisi’s comments were made in a condolence telephone call to the family of a security agent stabbed to death last week, allegedy by protesters enraged over the death of a young woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was pronounced dead a few days after her arrest in Tehran for wearing the hijab in an “improper” way.On...
The Hill

Democrats and Republicans sharply divided over support for UN: poll

About 47 percent of Americans support the United Nations, according to a new poll, with a divide seen between Democrats, who generally favor the 193-member international coalition, and Republicans, who view it more negatively. The Morning Consult poll published Wednesday shows 64 percent of Democrats surveyed have a positive view...
