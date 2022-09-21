Read full article on original website
Two Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth Results in Injuries, OWI Arrest
A two-vehicle crash near Plymouth Wednesday evening (September 20th) resulted in one person being injured and an OWI arrest. Details of the crash are still very scarce, but we do know that Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and County Highway P at around 8:30 p.m.
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
Milwaukee police chase, crash near 76th and Fairmount
Milwaukee police have released dashcam video from a January pursuit. The wild part is, things got crazy after that pursuit was called off.
Motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41 in Allenton | By Ron Naab
September 23, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 are blocked and the northbound off ramp on I41 has been shut down following a motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41. Emergency teams are on scene and motorists are being advised to...
Bicyclist killed in Calumet County crash
HARRISON, Wis–A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in the village of Harrison. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year old Menasha man was riding along Old Highway Road just after 7:00 this (Thursday) morning when he was hit by a car coming up from behind him.
Bicyclist dies after being struck from behind by vehicle in Harrison
A 60-year-old Menasha man died after his bicycle was struck from behind by a vehicle at 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the village of Harrison.
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin...
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
27th and Roosevelt crash; Milwaukee police say 2 hospitalized
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a rollover crash on the city's north side early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Police said a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle some around 12:45 a.m. and rolled over. Jaws of Life were used, and the truck's two occupants were taken to a hospital.
Waukesha woman dies after trying to cross I-94 near Pewaukee
A 29-year-old Waukesha woman died after authorities believe she drove her vehicle down an embankment and then tried to cross the freeway, where she was struck by an oncoming car.
Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
'They hit her and took off': Good Samaritan helps Milwaukee hit-and-run victim
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are still searching for the driver who hit and injured a woman as she walked across the street. It happened Wednesday afternoon at South 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee. Multiple surveillance cameras at nearby businesses captured the impact. The driver kept going so...
9/20/22 Fox Lake Man Facing Charges For Fatal Traffic Accident
A preliminary hearing will be held tomorrow afternoon for a 62-year-old Fox Lake man charged with second degree reckless homicide and second degree reckless injury for a fatal traffic accident in Green Lake County in the summer of 2020. According to the criminal complaint Carlton Schley, Sr. was operating a John Deere tractor sprayer with booms at the intersection of County Highway A and Hickory Drive in the Town of Mackford. Schley told a Sheriff’s deputy he was stopped at the stop sign on Hickory Drive when he felt a jolt moving him forward and lost control. Schley’s tractor and the Toyota RAV 4 that hit it both ended up in a ditch with the tractor sprayer partially overturned on its roof and the Toyota on its side. The 73-year-old man driving the SUV was dead and his passenger a 72-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators determined the SUV was heading north on County Highway A and struck the sprayer which failed to stop at the stop sign on Hickory Drive The accident occurred on July 22nd of 2020.
Man, 30, shot, killed near Milwaukee school, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was shot and killed near 12th Street and Highland Avenue on Thursday morning. Milwaukee police said it happened about 10:33 a.m. Police were focused on the west side of the parking lot next to Prairie Apartments across the street from a school, Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, WISN 12 News' Hannah Hilyard reported.
Oshkosh Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police say suspect Albert Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were called to the report of a robbery in the 800 block of N. Main Street. At about 10:33 p.m. on Thursday,...
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
Ripon woman charged with fentanyl-related death, overdoses at her home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County woman has been charged in a fentanyl-related death and two overdoses at her home in Ripon. Carla Endeward, 54, is charged with eight counts, including First Degree Reckless Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Narcotics.
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
