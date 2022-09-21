ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfit.org

Tropical Depression Nine forms, is on an early path toward Florida as a hurricane

Tropical Depression Nine formed overnight Friday in the southeastern Caribbean and is on a path to threaten Florida as a hurricane next week. As of Friday at 5 a.m., the system had maximum sustained winds — with higher gusts — and was located around 600 miles east-southeast of Jamaica. It is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems

Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather is on the way

Pushing into fall with an afternoon high of 95-degrees expected today. An upper ridge will take control of the weather forecast as we head for the weekend.
AOL Corp

A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September

Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Gaston Forms Just After Hurricane Fiona Slams Puerto Rico

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, nearly 2,000 miles off the coast of Portugal in the mid-Atlantic, Tropical Storm Gaston formed overnight. It started making its way northeast, sustaining maximum winds upwards of 65 miles per hour. It's expected to strengthen over the next few days, though hopefully, it won't end up impacting people on land, as many are still recovering from the devastation from Hurricane Fiona.
