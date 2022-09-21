ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla swings on UFC champ, smashes his face with messy burger (Video)

Alexander Volkanovski hosts his own cooking show titled “Cooking with Volks” and typically invites fellow fighters and local celebrities to join him for a meal. This week’s offering features pint-sized social media sensation Hasbulla, who recently joined the Aussie on the UFC roster. I’m not sure why...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
UFC
The Independent

Tom Hardy submits opponent during Jiu-Jitsu tournament before going on to win gold

Tom Hardy stunned spectators by submitting his opponent in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition before going on to win gold.The actor, 45, dressed in blue robes, secretly entered the event in Milton Keynes on Saturday, 17 September.Mr Hardy hooked his arm around his opponent’s neck and was declared winner by submission within just 20 seconds.Event sponsor Sean Rosborough said organisers kept Mr Hardy’s appearance under wraps.“He was brilliant. A lot of people were asking for photos, and coming up to him, and he had no problem with that all,” he added.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Culture secretary hints at scrapping BBC license feePiers Morgan defends Holly and Phil over ‘ridiculous’ queue jumping controversyYoung polar bears explore arctic together after forming ‘remarkable’ friendship
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Who He Wants To Fight Next

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is expecting a second fight with Conor McGregor sometime in 2023, per MailOnline Sport. Mayweather said he would prefer an exhibition matchup, but there have been talks about making it a professional bout. "We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real...
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Conor McGregor Responds To Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement

Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match

Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take

Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
COMBAT SPORTS
